2DayFM radio hosts Rove and Sam have been forced to remove social media posts comparing freshly evicted Bachelor contestant Eliza St John to Caitlyn Jenner, after they reportedly attracted hurtful comments.

The programme posted an animated giph that morphed the two women’s faces during Wednesday night’s episode, accompanied by the caption, “Seriously though, once you see it, you can’t unsee it… Sorry Eliza.”

In a statement released to the media, the station's parent company, Southern Cross Austereo, said moderators removed the posts after observing "nasty and bully like comments".

“The social media tile was posted in reference to a Daily Telegraph story published online saying that Eliza was ‘cool’ with a comparison made between herself and Caitlyn Jenner," the spokesperson said.

“We have a very strong stance against bullying at SCA and believed it was best to have it pulled down immediately.”

SCA's statement refers to St John's acknowledgement earlier this month that she shares a physical resemblance to the reality star.

“I’ve seen the memes,” she told The Daily Telegraph earlier this month.

“That is cool. I am loving people rejoicing in it. A dear friend told me I look like Caitlyn because of the cheekbones. I don't mind, she is an awesome woman so bring it on."

