Why is everyone googling Rose Hanbury? The rumoured 'other woman' coming to the Coronation.

The coronation is merely hours away, and that means the internet is laser-focused on all things royal. And this time it's not Harry and Meghan the world is frantically googling, but actually, Rose Hanbury.

If that name doesn't ring a bell, then you must not be knee-deep in royal gossip, because obviously she is Prince William's mistress and Princess Kate's, er, ex-best friend.

Well, at least if British tabloids are anything to go off.

Watch this snippet of Mamamia Out Loud on Every Royal Thing We Can’t Talk About On The Show. Post continues after video.

She made headlines in 2019 when reports emerged that the Princess of Wales had had a "terrible falling out" with one of her closest friends, Rose Hanbury.

Whilst it was believed she was slowly being "phased out" of the royal's social circle, it looks like she's back in the good books.

Here's what we know.

Who is Rose Hanbury?

You might feel like you have seen her before and that's only because she has an uncanny resemblance to Princess Kate.

Rose is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley and is married to David who is the Marquess of Cholmondeley.

He is 23 years older than his wife, at 62 years old.

She was once hailed as one of the best-dressed guests at the Royal Wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (now the Prince and Princess of Wales).

Rose was also a model who has connections to the British royal family through her paternal grandmother, Lady Rose Lambert, who was a bridesmaid at the Queen's wedding to Prince Philip in 1947.

She shares two sons with David, 13-year-old twins Alexander and Oliver, and a younger daughter, seven-year-old Lady Iris.

On Saturday May 6, Oliver is set to be one of King Charles III’s Pages of Honour at the coronation.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Rose Hanbury in 2016. Image: Getty.

Are Rose Hanbury and Princess Kate friends?

Back in 2011, Rose and the Princess of Wales were thought to be so close that she and their husbands went on double dates with one another.

The couple were also guests at the royal wedding in 2011.

The Sun also reported in 2017 that Hanbury was seated next to Prince Harry at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Since 2019, Prince William and Rose have been tied to cheating rumours, with reports alleging that the pair spent quite a bit of time with each other behind closed doors.

Listen to The Spill, Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast. Post continues after audio.





Things then went even further downhill when British socialite and food critic Giles Coren tweeted: "Yes. It is an affair. I haven't read the piece but I know about the affair. Everyone knows about the affair, darling."

It was quickly deleted thereafter, but the damage had already been done.

However, the rumours, are entirely false according to insider sources.

According to columnist Richard Kay, both women "have considered legal action but, because none of the reports has been able to offer any evidence about what the so-called dispute is about, they have chosen to ignore it".

Feature Image: Getty.