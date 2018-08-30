AFL player Rory Sloane and wife Belinda have given birth to a stillborn son.

AFL player Rory Sloane and wife Belinda have shared the tragic loss of their stillborn baby.

Last week, the Adelaide Crows player and Channel Seven presenter gave birth to their first child, son Leo Rory Sloane.

Both Rory and Bel shared the news on their Instagram accounts with identical posts on Thursday.

“Last week we said goodbye to our beautiful little man,” the posts read.

“Leo Rory Sloane was born into the world still, but perfect. Thanks for making us the proudest parents and filling our hearts with love beyond measure, the moments we had with you are now beautiful memories that will last a lifetime.”

Last weekend, 32-year-old Rory didn’t take the ground during The Crows’ final AFL match of the season against Carlton “due to a family matter”.

His club wore black armbands in honour of their teammate’s loss.

“The Adelaide Football Club confirms Rory Sloane will not play against Carlton tonight due to a private family matter,” the Crows also said in a statement released last week.

“The club asks that the privacy of Rory, his wife Belinda and their families is respected at this time.”

Rory and Bel were due to give birth to Leo in October, two years after the couple married in Byron Bay in 2016.

Leo was the couple’s first child.

Sending all our love to Rory, Bel and their family during this difficult time.

If you or someone you know is dealing with the loss of a child, please seek professional help and contact SANDS on 1300 072 637. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.