UFC star Ronda Rousey shares wedding day photos and we can't get enough of her beaded gown.

Mixed martial arts champion Ronda Rousey married fellow MMA fighter Travis Brown in Hawaii over the weekend and the photographs are finally here.

Last time the globe’s eyes were on Rousey, she was rocketing her already-fierce reputation onto the world stage in a landmark fight against Amanda Nunes at the end of 2016.

Rousey lost the fight in an upset and she went quiet for a while.

But now, the UFC fighter – ranked number four in the world – has shared photos of herself in a beaded fitted wedding gown, her new husband by her side, and sporting a smile as wide as the ocean behind it.

The wedding was on Sunday – the day after MMA star Conor McGregor lost against boxing champion Floyd Mayweather in yet another history-making face-off.

And, though the president of the UFC Dana White was invited to the wedding, News Corp reports, he was unable to attend because he was watching McGregor in Vegas.

The distraction might have been intentional, with Rousey telling reporters she didn’t want a big fuss: “I know I don’t want a lot, I don’t really need decorations or flowers, just somewhere to go and something to eat and people around.”

Browne, who is number 14 in the world according to official UFC Heavyweight rankings, posted an image of the wedding to social media with the caption: “What an amazing day. She is so perfect in every way. She makes me so happy. She is my other half, I love you Ronda Rousey.”

He and Rousey began dating in 2015 and were engaged in April this year after Browne proposed while they were travelling in New Zealand.

Rousey’s mother, Ann Maria Demars, also shared some pictures of the Hawaii wedding, including one of the bridesmaids (wearing forest green) with the caption: “I have a wonderful family”.

