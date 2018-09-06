Just all the best Twitter reactions to the most satisfying Bachelor episode of all time.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Right, we’re calling it.

That was officially the single most satisfying rose ceremony in Bachie history.

In a surprising Bachic twist this season’s resident mean girls Cat, Romy and Alisha, all went home in one night.

And if Twitter’s anything to go by, it’s safe to say Australia was absolutely stoked with how it all went down.

