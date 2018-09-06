News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

tv

Just all the best Twitter reactions to the most satisfying Bachelor episode of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Right, we’re calling it.

That was officially the single most satisfying rose ceremony in Bachie history.

In a surprising Bachic twist this season’s resident mean girls Cat, Romy and Alisha, all went home in one night.

And if Twitter’s anything to go by, it’s safe to say Australia was absolutely stoked with how it all went down.

Take the below quiz to work out which Bachelor date suits you best!

Tags: bachelor2018 , cat-the-bachelor , nick-honey-badger-cummins , romy-the-bachelor , tenille-the-bachelor

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

guest 2 years ago

Why any woman would want to go on TV to compete for a stranger is beyond me. To compete for this man with that hair and moustache is just non-sensical. Surely joining Tinder is a better prospect.

MORE COMMENTS