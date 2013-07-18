Thursday's news in under 2 minutes.

1. The suspected Boston bomber Jahar Tsarnaev has been featured on the cover of Rolling Stone, in the style of a rock superstar. The magazine includes a feature story about the teenager, covering how he was ‘failed by his family, fell into radical Islam and became a monster’.

The cover has drawn criticism, and is reminiscent of a recent story on Mamamia, which showed how the alleged bomber has become a heartthrob amongst an obsessed group of teenage girls online.

2. Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard has reportedly signed a book deal. The deal is with Penguin and there’s no word on how much it’s worth.

3. Adrian Bayley – the man who murdered Melbourne woman Jill Meagher – is reportedly appealing his sentence. Last month Bayley was sentenced to lift plus 15 years for the rape and murder of Meagher, with a non parole period of 35 years.

3. A 28-year-old Victorian woman has been charged after she left a baby girl in a car in 30 degree weather last December.

The child was found unconscious and died on the way to the hospital. The woman has been charged with manslaughter and conduct endangering life. She’ll appear in court next week.

4. The Family Court has ruled that an orphaned female, who identifies as male should be allowed to undergo gender reassignment surgery. The 13-year-old child is a ward of the state of South Australia and will be allowed to start taking medication to prevent the onset of puberty.

5. Still no news on the royal baby. And The Queen has reportedly gone on holiday. We give up.

6. Admiral David Johnston, the head of Australia’s Border Protection Command, has said that the rising death toll of asylum seekers at sea is having a negative psychological impact on members of the navy.

He said: “Dealing with deaths is particularly difficult – physically difficult in terms of the environment in which they’re working, and emotionally very difficult for all of us … It is a dreadful feeling in the stomach when we hear that a vessel has capsized or that it’s in some difficulty and then we are responding to try to ensure we are bringing as many people as we can to safety.”

7. Queensland won last night’s rugby league State of Origin game against the NSW Blues 12-10. But the win has been overshadowed by a streaker named Wati Holmwood who ran onto the field just minutes before the game ended, fully nude and greased up. Mr Holmwood will have a $5500 fine and a lifetime ban from ANZ Stadium.

8. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has compared the crisis in Syria to what happened in Rwanda saying “We have not seen a refugee outflow escalate at such a frightening rate since the Rwandan genocide almost 20 years ago.”

Antonio Guterres said an average of 6000 people were leaving Syria every day. The UN estimates that 93,000 people have died during the crisis. Eight hundred thousand people died in three months during the Rwanda genocide.

9. One of the Taliban fighters who shot Pakistani school girl Malala Yousafzai has written to the 16-year-old urging her to come home. “It is amazing that you are shouting for education, you and the [UN] is pretending that you were shot due to education, although this is not the reason … not the education but your propaganda was the issue,” Adnan Rasheed wrote. “I advise you to come back home, adopt the Islamic and [Pashtun] culture, join any female Islamic madrassa [sic] near your home town, study and learn the book of Allah.”