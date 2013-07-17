The latest Rolling Stone cover has pissed a lot of people off.

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

This is the latest cover of US Rolling Stone:

That’s Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Yeah. It’s caused a bit of a shitstorm. A lot of stores have refused to sell the issue and many people, particularly in Boston, are voicing major opposition.

The main concern being raised is that Rolling Stone is glorifying Tsarnaev by putting him on a cover space that is normally reserved for cultural icons (the most famous exception being convicted murderer Charles Manson on the cover in 1970).

It didn’t take long for alternative covers like this one – glorifying the victims rather than the killer – to begin popping up on the web (most found at this Facebook page):

Rolling Stone is known for its quality investigative journalism on a variety of topics, and obviously this is a story that needs to be explored. But it appears that many people don’t care about the content – they just want him off the cover.

Things got so bad, Rolling Stone had to release this statement:

Our hearts go out to the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing, and our thoughts are always with them and their families. The cover story we are publishing this week falls within the traditions of journalism and Rolling Stone’s long-standing commitment to serious and thoughtful coverage of the most important political and cultural issues of our day. The fact that Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is young, and in the same age group as many of our readers, makes it all the more important for us to examine the complexities of this issue and gain a more complete understanding of how a tragedy like this happens. –THE EDITORS

So what do you think? Is this cover glorifying terrorism – or helping us understnd it?