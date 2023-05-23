Rolf Harris, disgraced entertainer and serial abuser, died two weeks ago at the age of 93.

Convicted paedophile and disgraced former entertainer Rolf Harris has died at the age of 93.

Harris died of neck cancer and "frailty of old age" two weeks ago on May 10, according to a death certificate filed at Maidenhead Town Hall and seen by the PA news agency.

He died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has since been laid to rest, his family said in a statement.

The artist and musician first earned fame in the 1950s with the song Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport, and went on to present prime-time TV shows mostly aimed at children.

He performed with the Beatles, painted Queen Elizabeth's portrait and presented himself as the affable inventor of the novelty musical instrument, the wobble board.

The 93-year-old was also one of the highest-profile celebrities to be embroiled in a massive British police investigation, which followed revelations the late BBC TV host Jimmy Savile had been a prolific child abuser.

In 2014, Harris was found guilty of 12 counts of assaulting four girls, some as young as seven or eight, between 1968 and 1986 and jailed for nearly six years, although one conviction was later overturned on appeal.

He faced further charges in 2017 but the jury was unable to reach verdicts and he was released from jail that year.

During the 2014 trial, the prosecution portrayed Harris as a predator who groomed and abused one woman for her entire teenage and young-adult life.

Harris denied all the charges and said the allegations against him were "laughable".

The sentencing judge said he had shown no remorse for the harm he had caused.

In 2015, Queen Elizabeth, whose portrait he once painted, stripped Harris of a royal honour she herself had awarded him.

Australia also stripped him of numerous honours it had bestowed on Harris.

Mamamia spoke with Suzi Dent, who helped put Harris in prison 30 years after she was sexually abused by him whilst working as a makeup artist.

"I didn't come forward for me," she told Mamamia.

"I was watching was a current affairs programme back in 2014 and a woman had come forward because she was assaulted by Rolf Harris when she was a teenager," she said.

"At the time, the press was absolutely crucifying her because of the culture of disbelief that we live in. That women - we're all lying. That we're doing it for money. People have said that to me and past, 'You just came forward for the money'. People come forward and tell their stories because it's about healing. They don't do it for the money, and there's never any on offer anyway.

"I was actually first sexually assaulted when I was 12. Not by [Harris]. And it completely changed my life. So when I actually saw the interview on TV with this woman who was 15, my 12-year-old self, who never said anything to anybody, who never healed, was not going to let me be quiet. I came forward for this woman because I had to, because I've never kept it a secret, because I saw her treated badly by the press, because I knew that she wasn't lying.

"I've never met her or any of the women that came forward because we were all kept in separate rooms and some were live via satellite, but I really felt that in that courtroom, I was there with a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old, a nine-year-old, and my 12-year-old. All our little girls just getting our feet on, and getting our warriors on, not being quiet, stepping up and taking the stand and being powerful."

If this brings up any issues for you, contact Bravehearts, an organisation dedicated to the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse, on 1800 272 831.

- With AAP.

Feautre Image: Carl Court/Getty.