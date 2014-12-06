News
lifestyle

Our favourite supermodel like we've never seen her before.

We’re used to seeing model, cook book maven and soon to be mother Robyn Lawley looking glammed up with a whole waterfall of beautiful, natural hair.

But here, we see another side to her.

In the video below she tells us how she handles unwanted attention and shows us photos from her personal life. There’s a happy-snap taken the first time she ever voluntarily wore a bikini on the beach, and even a teenage experiment with peroxide.

This is Robyn like you’ve never seen her before.

What’s the most memorable hairstyle you had growing up?

After 10 years of research and listening to thousands of Australian women, Pantene is proud to introduce a breakthrough formulation in hair care.

The new Pantene is specifically designed to meet the needs of Australian women by addressing their top hair care concerns. The keratin damage blocker technology and optimal blend of Pro-V nourishes and protects your hair to deliver up to 100% damage protection[2] with a lightweight feel[3]. No need to compromise anymore.

Try it for free[1] & tell us what you think of the new formula at pantenepromise.com.au

[1]limited samples available
[2]2x more split ends/breakage protection vs. non-conditioning shampoo with system use
[3] excludes deep fortifying and beautiful lengths variants
