Model Robyn Lawley has revealed she won't be having more children.

One of Australia’s most successful models, Robyn Lawley, has revealed that she won’t have any more children after being diagnosed with a potentially fatal condition.

The 26-year-old recently told Marie Claire that she was diagnosed with antiphospholipid antibody syndrome with SLE lupus after she welcomed daughter Ripley with partner Everest Schmidt in February.

It is a rare auto-immune disease which causes immune cells to attack healthy cells, and can cause blood clots in veins and arteries, as well as miscarriage, stillbirth and premature delivery.

Following childbirth, Lawley began to lose her vision, and her ability to talk and walk was also affected.

She said she believed her body was shutting down completely before she received the diagnosis.

Lawley said while she loved motherhood, she was not prepared to risk her own health or the health of her future children.

“I didn't want Ripley to grow up without a mum,” she said. “I’d rather go through childbirth 10 times over than the pain I was experiencing…I won't get pregnant again out of pure fear."

“If I had another attack while I was pregnant, the medicine I'd have to take is so hard core it'd probably cause health problems for the baby. It's too risky, so I am done," Lawley added.

After her diagnosis, Lawley started taking strong medication, which meant she couldn’t breastfeed Ripley.

She said she experienced a great deal of guilt over her breastfeeding struggles.

We wish Robyn all the best with her health issues.

