News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

A Hollywood heart-throb has had a truly terrible haircut.

ADVERTISEMENT

EVERYONE STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING.

Robert Pattinson got a haircut.

Yes, we know that it isn’t 5 years ago.

But the guy from those teenage vampire movies has had a haircut that looks like…well…like the bikini wax that everyone was getting 5 years ago.

It looks passable from the front:

Exhibit A:

But from the back? It’s a bowl cut, landing strip nightmare.

LOOK:

[raw]

[/raw]

Yes.

That is a patch of hair on the back of his head.

A landing strip.

Because? Irony? Or because he wants to hang-up his heart-throb fangs? Or because his stylist passed out half-way through?

We don’t know.

So we asked co-star and former girlfriend, Kirsten Stewart what she thought. And she said:

We can’t help but agree.

What do you think about R-Patz new do?

Tags: celebrity

Related Stories

Recommended