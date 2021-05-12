ROAD TEST: 3 women try the skincare-inspired foundation that claims to stay-in-place and boost hydration.

The search for a great foundation is real.

It’s an ongoing topic of conversation at the Mamamia office (where we get all our best recommendations and share our findings), with all of us looking for something not too heavy, not too light, and something that will stay on throughout the day.

So we had no shortage of people jumping to road test the new Rimmel London Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation.

We were all super excited to try it particularly as it's infused with Hyaluronic Acid (helping our skin hold its moisture and keep it hydrated and plump) as well as Vitamin E (high in antioxidants and smooths the skin); kind of like a foundation-meets-skincare situation. Love this new beauty concept of the 'mashup', and something all of us are yet to try.

Here's what we found.

Nicolle, Soft Beige

My skin is combination, and it can be dry during winter but also oily on my T-zone, so liquid foundations have always been a bit hit and miss for me.

With liquid foundations, I really enjoy their coverage and the dewiness, but it's always a risk coming out looking too shiny.

I spent most of 2020 make-up free (what a time) and noticed a big improvement in my skin, so I really want to always wear something that is light, but gives me great coverage for the day-to-day, particularly as a busy mum with limited time to apply.

After trying the Rimmel London Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation, I found it goes on really easily: I prefer using my hands than a brush or sponge because I can apply it quicker in my little nooks and around my nose and eyes, plus there isn't any streakiness I find with this method.

It really feels like a hydrating moisturiser, and the smell is really pleasant, which is something that really stands out from the rest for me.

I did find when trialling the colour on my hand it seemed to match perfectly, then when applying it on my face it appeared a touch lighter. I found though that once it settled and I finished off my makeup with a setting powder on top, that the finished look blended nicely with my natural skin tone.

I apply my makeup at the crack of dawn thanks to my 16-month-old son who still hasn't adjusted to daylight savings (such fun). I was so impressed that it lasted really well throughout my busy work day where I do lots of running around the office and talking. It kept really fresh in my T-Zone particularly when set with my powder on top, and also a spritz of the Rimmel London Insta Fix & Go Setting Spray.

As a duo, such a game-changer.

I will definitely keep using this foundation as it's the best one I've found for everyday work wear. It's perfect for those days where you want coverage more than a light CC cream, but don't want a heavy makeup look.

The best thing about it for me was it is really quick and easy to apply which helps me maximise the whole 20 minutes I have to get showered, dressed and ready for my day.





Nic's work face, tick. Image: Supplied. Bel, True Beige





I’ve always envied those women that leave their house with a full face of makeup done beautifully so early in the morning, as that has NEVER been me.

Bel, before trialling the Rimmel London Lasting 25 Hour Foundation. Image: Supplied.

My makeup routine is fairly non-existent so for work I need it to be easy and fuss-free.

My skin is fairly dry and I have steered more towards tinted moisturisers because I found that some foundations were way too heavy and dried my skin out even more.

I tried the Rimmel London Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation in True Beige for everyday use for work.

The foundation was easy to apply and has such a nice consistency (and full disclosure: like Nicolle, I use my fingers too). I was so pleasantly surprised at what great coverage it gave me.

It’s heavier than my usual tinted moisturiser but it didn't dry out my skin and lasted all day, so it literally ticked all of my makeup boxes (which is short but crucial list).





Bel's full face, wearing shade True Beige. Image: Supplied. Bel's full face, wearing shade True Beige. Image: Supplied. When I went out after work once evening while wearing this foundation, I found I only needed to top up my blush/eyeshadow/lipstick. I was quite happy to see that the foundation stayed fresh, and didn't seem to need sprucing before the next leg of my long day.





So happy at how long it lasted, I would definitely recommend it to my friend group and will continue to use this foundation for sure. It now has permanent spot in my (very minimal) morning routine.

Emmeline, Classic Beige

I’m 29, so while I like to think I still have young skin, I’m also aware that after a day of wearing foundation it can get still go a tad flakey for me and gather in fine lines around by eyes and mouth.

I also have oily skin so I find that the wrong foundation can just melt off by the end of the day. Not fun.

I tried Rimmel London Lasting Finish 25 Hour Foundation for a week, as well as reapplying it before going out to dinner one night, to really put it to the longevity test.

I applied the foundation with my fingers (love that all three of us do this, must be more common than I thought), which I know is "supposed" to be naughty, but let's be serious, who has the time?

First thing in the morning at my desk. Image: Supplied.

The foundation felt more like a moisturiser to me which I loved. What I really don't love is a thick and heavy foundation where you have to use heaps of product for coverage.

Never great bang for your buck.

At the end of each weekday of wearing it, I found that the foundation was still working hard to do its job.

After a day of wearing it. Love it, it literally didn't move. Image: Supplied.

Loved how nice it felt on my skin, and that it felt like 'apart' of your face and settled nicely, rather than some foundations I've found that can look like a thick top layer that hasn't blended well with your natural skin tone.

The 25 hour benefit of the product really shone for me; it definitely lasted the long hours when I wore it (my day starts at 6:30am and finishes around 10:30pm).

I’m definitely going to keep using it, such a good find and love that it's so easy to grab from Chemist Warehouse. We've found a real winner here people.

Before heading out to dinner. Image: Supplied.

