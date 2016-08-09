Ricki-Lee Coulter shares candid moments from her French wedding, one year on.

Oh, we do love it when celebs give us a peek behind closed doors.

A year on from her stunning French wedding, Ricki-Lee Coulter has shared beautiful behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram.

Including one juicy detail; they were just a touch hungover on the morning of the wedding.

“This time last year we all woke up in a beautiful French Chateau feeling a little dusty from the night before,” reads the caption next to a shot of the group eating breakfast.

“An unplanned and unexpected ‘night-before-the-wedding’ shin-dig at the Chateau, where we cooked up a huge BBQ feast, drank champagne, danced to cheesy ’90s Pop and did karaoke until 3am!”

Well, she managed to hide that well, the woman looks as fresh as a daisy.

We love that the couple shared breakfast together on the big day. It might not be traditional, but it’s a great way to ease the champagne party of the night before – with more champagne, of course!

Ricki-Lee called this her ‘favourite of all the wedding pics’, a long distance shot showing her bridal party and herself posing in the gorgeous french chateau as they were getting ready.

Clearly not short for words, Ricki-Lee revealed that she actually wrote her vows to Richard on the morning of the wedding.

We’re VERY impressed.

The singer also gave us a few more shots of THAT dress.

Horror wedding stories.

Quickly, screenshot and save to Pinterest immediately.

The 30 year old clearly had the time of her life on her wedding day.

Seriously, could it be any more picture perfect?

Thanks for the sneak peek, Ricki-Lee… and happy anniversary to you and Richard, too.

