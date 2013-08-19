CELEB NEWS: Ricki-Lee Coulter upsets fans with naked horse photo.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

Ricki-Lee Coulter has upset fans after she uploaded a nude photo of herself on horse on Instagram and released a raunchy teaser trailer for her latest single, Come & Get In Trouble With Me.



One Instagram user, Lucystevens said: “And this is the message your sending to impressionable young fans? nice job. Good to know this is what you have to resort to, to sell records, getting your gear off on a horse.”

“Sorry but that’s a bit inappropriate,” says another Ricki-Lee fan who goes under the moniker ‘i_love_mickey_223’.

Lee uploaded the photo to her Facebook page, with one fan, Nikki Wendland, saying: “It seems to be a phase that celebs are using nudity to get attention… What happened to the days when music was all about vocal talent… #bringbackpropertalent”.

While other fans defended the 27-year-old by referencing that other infamous naked horserider, Lady Godiva.

“It’s a reenactment of one of the strongest plays in feminine history- the naked protest ride of Lady Godiva *face palm*,” says danmea_91.

Take a look at the teaser trailer:

If you can’t watch it now, here are some select stills that illustrate the general tone of the video clip.

Exhibit A: Ricki-Lee naked on a horse.

Exhibit B: Ricki-Lee pouring champagne over a woman’s breasts.

Exhibit C: Ricki-Lee going in for the kill.

3. Naomi Watts: Diana gave me permission to play her.

Naomi Watts plays the late Princess of Wales in a biopic of her life and in a new interview with the Mail on Sunday she reveals she had moments where she felt Diana’s ghostly presence.

The film focuses on her secret relationship with heart surgeon Hasnat Khan in the last two years of her life.

“There were definitely moments when I felt Diana’s presence – I dreamed about her a lot, too, and that’s a first,” says Watts. “I kept wondering to myself: ‘Would she have liked it?’”

“So I found myself constantly asking for her permission to carry on. I had saturated myself with Diana and her life and I felt this enormous responsibility of playing this iconic woman.

“It felt like I was spending a lot of time with her. There was one particular moment when I felt her permission was granted. That won’t sound right in print, I know.”

Well…

5. Kimye baby! Kimye baby! Kimye baby!

Finally the images we’ve ALL been waiting for.

Well, sort of… and if you use your imagination really broadly.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted out last week in L.A with baby North. Yep, Kim K is alive, and baby North West actually exists (we think). The family was snapped heading to the doctor’s office last Wednesday, with Kim and Kanye looking happy and relaxed as their Nanny smiled and carried baby North in a car seat that was covered by a cloth.

So while this is technically the first image of the couple’s child we still have no clue what North looks like.

Take a look through the gallery bellow to see (or not see) little North.

6. Meanwhile, Kim K has attacked Katie Couric for sending her a baby gift. Kim Instagrammed a pic of the gift with the caption: “#IHateFakeMediaFriends #MayIHumblySuggestYouNotSendGiftsThenTalkS**t.” Get the details on their feud here.

7. Beyonce’s new ‘do.

Yes, Beyonce has an even newer hairdo than the pixie cut and yes, her hairstyles are still making news.

The 31-year-old was spotted out in Miami on Thursday, in a blonde wig or hair extensions just a week after she uploaded a photo of her blonde pixie cut on Instagram.

