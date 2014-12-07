News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

Ricki-Lee shares the most adorable flashback photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

It doesn’t get much cuter than this.

How can we possibly resist a baby photo? We can’t. So when Ricki-Lee Coulter went and updated her instagram profile with a #flashback photo from her childhood, we had to click.

And we weren’t disappointed.

Although the 29-year-old singing sensation captioned the image “slightly ET looking…” we completely disagree. There is nothing strange looking about those chubby cheeks and sly grin.

See what we mean?

There is nothing better.

All the more reason to welcome summer and frangipani-season with a one year old #throwback picture.

CLICK THROUGH our gallery below to see more photos of Ricki-Lee. 

Want more? Try:

Ricki-Lee talks about why she's not interested in having children.

Ricki-Lee dishes on her wedding plans.

Tags: celebrity , hot-right-now

Related Stories

Recommended