The Bachelor's Richie is selling his home and... what's the strange sign above the toilet?

If you call WA home, it’s time to whip out that extra $500K you’ve got lying around because last season’s Bachelor and man with roses, Richie Strahan, has put his Perth home on the market.

That’s right… You could spend a night – nay, your ENTIRE LIFE in the very Bachelor pad the rope access technician called home.

Set in the Perth suburb of Cloverdale, this four bedroom, three bath home listed on realestate.com would be a fantastic place for you and Richie to raise a family and start a life together.

Looking at the photos, it’s all too easy to see yourself being very happy in Richie’s home.

Think of the many chocolate baths one could have in the en suite bathroom.

Speaking of bathrooms, how about the conveniently metaphorical sign reading, “Cinderella is proof that a new pair of shoes can change your life” placed ever so conspicuously by the main bathroom window…

…Which couldn’t possibly have anything to do reports earlier this week the 32-year-old’s ex, Alex Nation is now dating a woman from her Frankston Bombers AFLW team, right? We’re 98 per cent sure the cryptic inspirational quote was placed their by an interior stylist.

Then there's all the cosy nights in with Richie spent tangled up on the couch in that spacious, comfortable open living and dining space.

Can't you see yourself now, cooking gnocchi and creating new memories together over a glass of red wine with Richie on the kitchen's quality stone bench tops?

Or entertaining Richie's friends on a warm summer afternoon under the outdoor patio, enjoying drinks and some snags on the barbecue.

Just a 15 minute drive from Perth's CBD, we know whoever ends up in this star-studded house will be very happy. We'll see you at the auction.

What do you think of Richie's Perth Bachelor pad?