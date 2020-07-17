News
news

"Returning travellers" have been cast as the villains of COVID-19. Let's talk about who they really are.

When Aimee Chadzynski bundled into her seat on a Perth-bound Emirates flight this week, she cried. 

After weeks of stress and upheaval, she and her husband were finally on their way back to Australia.

The couple had moved to the United Kingdom on a work transfer 13 months ago. Their intention was to remain for two years, maybe three. Then the SARS-CoV-2 virus leeched its way across the globe.

Aimee lives with severe asthma and Type 2 Diabetes, which places her at high risk of serious illness should she develop a COVID-19 infection. Heeding the advice of her medical practitioners, as well as that of both the British and Australian governments, she had remained indoors, confined entirely to her London apartment for 17 weeks.

With cases still gripping the UK, her job as secondary-school teacher was no longer viable long term. Australia's relatively low caseload offered safety, and with people at airports by then likely to have been in lockdown, there was a window of opportunity.﻿

Yet as Aimee made the difficult decision to uproot her life, she listened to the words of Australia's leaders, scrolled through press and social media, and it was clear: in the eyes of many of her own countrymen, she — and others like her — aren't welcome back.

'They should have been better prepared.' 'They had plenty of time to come back.' 'Why move overseas if you can't afford to live there?' 'Why should taxpayers have to pay because they wanted to go elsewhere?' ﻿

"It seems to be an 'us and them' rhetoric," she told Mamamia. "It's almost felt like, 'Well, you're all the problem; you're going to bring the virus here.'

"It's all been quite alienating and isolating, with very little understanding of people's lives and the reality of their situations."

Arrival anxiety: what inbound passengers face at the border.

On July 4 and 10, the Morrison government announced a raft of changes to border rules in order to ease the pressure on hotel quarantine.

Among them was a reduction in inbound passengers, from roughly 6,500 people per week to about 4,000. This included a cap on the number of arrivals at major international airports, including Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.

﻿

In the latter case, for example, just 450 passengers are allowed to arrive per day, and no more than 50 can be onboard each flight.

Which passengers make that cap is entirely at the discretion of airlines. With flights suddenly overbooked, passengers are having their tickets cancelled often with little warning and, in some instances, reportedly in favour of those who can afford a business class seat. 

"It's an absurd situation where you've got commercial companies who, in many cases, are not Australian or Australian based or have any kind of management structure in Australia, making decisions about who can get on their flights," said Aimee. "It just seems ludicrous."

On top of that, some states have now moved toward a new model for mandatory quarantine that will see inbound passengers foot their own bill. In NSW's case, that will be up to $3,000 per adult for the two-week confinement period, and just 30 days in which to pay.

"This, we believe, is fair," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told media on Sunday.

"Australian residents overseas have had three or four months to think about what they want to do ... to make decisions about what is best for them."

The Quicky explores: who's entering Australia right now, and what does it take to get here?

It's rhetoric like this, and language like "returning travellers" being used by government and media, that has angered many expat Australians.

Sydney-born woman, Stephanie Nuzzo, is among them. 

She's been living and working as a freelancer in New York for the past two years, and since losing as much as 95 per cent of her income amid the pandemic, she's now trying to make her way back to Australia.

"The government seems to be seeking to place blame on people who have likely lost jobs," she said. "I can't speak for everybody, but a lot of the people I know that have stayed [overseas] until now have lived somewhere, they have worked; they're not backpacking, they're not travelling, and they're not being reckless in their choices. They have established lives overseas, and a lot of them have still been taxpayers in Australia.

"It's disgusting that not only are [the government] leaving people feeling stranded overseas, but then they suggest, 'Well, it's your fault for not returning sooner.'"

For many, Stephanie included, it was a matter of safety. 

When COVID-19 infections began climbing in New York, the advice from authorities was clear: shelter at home; leave only when strictly necessary. As the number of cases in the city rose by several thousand each day through April and May, getting in a taxi, going to a crowded airport, was simply not something she was prepared to risk.

"The thought of me being potentially being asymptomatic — tests weren't readily available at that time — getting on a plane and possibly infecting people, possibly infecting my family when I arrived, that terrified me," Stephanie said. "I wanted to hold off until this city had the outbreak under control."

Stephanie Nuzzo. Image: Supplied.

By then, her income had taken an enormous hit, yet she's ineligible for income support payments from either country. (Despite still paying tax in Australia, Australian citizens living overseas are disqualified from any form of relief.)

On top of it all, her self-funded US health insurance is due to expire at the end of August. Renewal of the policy would not only be a huge financial burden, but wouldn't cover her for COVID-19-related illness.

Without income, she couldn't afford to stay. But it was clear it would cost her a small fortune to leave, too.

"The financial impact is massive," she said. "I did not know what was going to happen. Me breaking my lease, there was talk that I could get sued. But then, I was thinking, 'how am I going to fill my room in the middle of a pandemic?' There were a lot of things to weigh up, so it wasn't a simple decision by any means."

But as Australia seemed to bring its caseload under relative control, and New York's outbreak passed its lethal peak, Stephanie booked a flight for the end of July, sold off what little she could of her possessions, gave away the rest, and managed to find someone to rent her room from the beginning of next month.

Then came the July 4 announcement of the cap on inbound passengers. She scrambled to move her booking forward, so she'd have a small buffer.

"There was a point where I was so stressed, that I wasn't sleeping and I couldn't eat for a couple of days," she said.

﻿"Because if I have my flight cancelled after the 31st, I would be homeless," she continued, through tears. "Quite literally, homeless."

"I've never felt more letdown."

Aimee is now in hotel quarantine in Perth. Her family lives in Melbourne but a complete ban on inbound passengers was imposed in Victoria as cases spiked in the state earlier this month.

Aimee Chadzynski. Image: supplied.

She stresses that she's in a fortunate position; she and her husband were able to complete one leg of their flight in business class and they have secured accommodation after quarantine until they can return to Melbourne. Her employer has also kept her on, with tasks she can perform remotely.

﻿

But she's been communicating with a lot of expats in far more dire circumstances, and it's in their interests that she and her husband have been contacting Australian state and federal politicians, highlighting the blatant flaws in the system — one which seems to only welcome Australian citizens with wealth, and leave the rest stranded.

Among her suggestions, that the Federal Government put structure around how the passenger caps are enforced.

"They should have been some kind of system for managing that process, so it isn't up to the airlines and a commercial decision where whoever can pay the most gets to return home," she said. "It's simply not fair."

While she also believes strongly in taxpayer-funded quarantine, she knows the public sentiment is contrary to that and politicians aren't likely to reverse their decision.

"But if you are going to have a system where the user pays for quarantine, I think it has to be clear and fair as to how that occurs. I think there has to be exemptions and the payment plans have to be published and feasible," she said. "There are families whose visas have expired, who are saying, 'We have no money. What do we do?' And no one can tell them."

Stephanie has been asking that very question.

She is now waiting to see if her new flight, scheduled for this weekend, will go ahead, and if there'll still be a seat for her on board.

At this stage it's unclear if she'll have to foot the bill for her mandatory hotel quarantine. While she booked her ticket before the cutoff imposed by the NSW government, the airline spelled her name incorrectly and didn't reissue her ticket until after.

She could end up having to wear the cost of their mistake, one she can't afford right now.

"Before this, I was pretty proud to be Australian and to see the way that the country was handling the response to this virus," she said. "And now I've never felt more let down."

Featured image: Supplied.

cat 9 days ago 3 upvotes
Maybe there could be a little more understanding both ways. 

There were almost 500 new cases in Melbourne today, in a second wave cause by overseas arrivals. The quarantine should have been managed better, but this virus is also very infectious, and even hospitals are struggling to control it among staff. 

Australians have spent months watching other countries be overwhelmed by cases that spiral out of control, while also seeing their income and prospects nosedive, and going without any social contact. We went hard and early with lockdowns and all but eliminated the virus. 

But international arrivals now mean that, for Victoria at least, a lot of that work was wasted. People are now dying from cases that can be specifically traced to returning travellers. The whole of Melbourne is locked down because the airport kept receiving planes. 

It’s incredibly tempting to shut down the airports completely, seal ourselves off and go back to normal. For millions of people that would have huge benefits. But we mainly agree that we can’t lock Australians out of the country, so we haven’t done that. But every day we keep the borders open we stay at risk, at huge financial and emotional costs. 

So when it becomes clear that the system isn’t working properly, it’s understandable that people are scared. That they like the idea of reducing arrivals because it inherently reduces the risks. 

From a place where people are scared but trying to put that aside to do right by returning travellers, it feels jarring when people complain about the costs of returning. Actually it feels like slap in the face, and very out of touch with how worried everyone is and how tentative the situation is. And honestly, it feels like a small group of people coming from far away and loudly complaining that they don’t want to do their part and pay their share,  when we’ve all already paid ours. 
mamamia-user-482898552 8 days ago
@cat Perhaps you might consider the fact that the people with the most insight into how bloody awful COVID is are the people who have already lived through the tragedy in countries that have been affected a millions times worse than Australia. Believe me, if you've already lived through hard lock down (much more restrictive than anything ever experienced in Australia) for months earlier this year, and seen trucks carrying bodies to the mortuary and hospitals buckling under the pressure, you don't need reminding of what kind of danger Australia faces now, or how awfully hard it is to live under these conditions. I've seen my local community devastated here in Europe, and I'm fearful for Australia now that it seems to have become complacent and let its guard down. Believe me, nobody is "out of touch" with the reality of what COVID has done to the world. If anything, given Australia had a great deal of good fortune the first time around with very few cases and deaths (with no uncontrolled community tranmission until recently), this is really the first time the community is getting a taste of what it's been like elsewhere like Europe the the US. 

The thing is, all cases of COVID outside of China world-wide can be attributed to a "traveller" of some kind. Adopting a punitive attitude towards travellers doesn't help, nor does focussing entirely on the "root cause" to the exclusion of the "present problem". The root cause of worldwide spread of this pandemic was travel - if everyone had stayed in one place, it never would have escaped outside of Wuhan. The "present problem" for Victoria and Australia at large is not returning Australians (though they undoubtedly pose a threat and should be quarantined), it's community transmission. The majority of your cases now are not coming from overseas. 

Overall I'm sensing a great deal of apportioning blame and punishment is going on because people feel aggrieved that things have gone backwards in Victoria - they want someone to blame so "returning travellers" are a convenient whipping boy. I agree entirely that the hotel breaches were unforgivable, the people involved irresponsible, and ultimately, the officials who were responsible should be held fully accountable - but this is no reason to vilify all returning citizens. The focus now should now be on how things can be done to better control community transmission, because the cat is already out of the bag. The longer people keep dwelling on "returning travellers" as their number one threat and enemy who should be punished for being too privileged/stupid to return home earlier, the longer they'll continue to stay oblivious to the real threat now: uncontrolled transmisison between the people who are already in your midst, and have been all along. 
cat 8 days ago
@mamamia-user-482898552 no one is actually spending their time ‘dwelling on’ returning travellers, we all have many many other things to think about. And we aren’t vilifying them, because we don’t think about them. The only time we do think about them is when they push into the news cycle complaining about the system. And frankly, no one has time for complainers at the moment. 
mamamia-user-482898552 7 days ago
@cat So much for having "a little more understanding both ways", then...
amy 10 days ago 1 upvotes
I’m London-based but suddenly needed to return home as my Dad has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. I’m leaving my family behind in the UK to get back and during one of the most stressful, darkest moments of my life my government has made it almost impossible to return to see him. I have spent endless weeks watching cancelled flights and trying to get a seat while being told I can only guarantee to fly if it’s business class due to the flight caps. The consequence of flight caps is that ppl need to pay up to £10,000 one way and $3000 quarantine - since when did seeing dying relatives become a privilege for the wealthy? This is a disgraceful way to treats Aussies and made worse by our gov telling us “we should have come back sooner”. Where is the compassionate Australia I left behind, that I saw during the bushfires? Easier to blame us than take responsibility for social distancing at the pub. As someone who proudly calls themselves an Australian overseas, I have never felt more unwelcome. I still call Australia home, but turns out it doesn’t want me back.....
guest2 11 days ago 5 upvotes
@amy  The Australian Govt cannot do anything about the cost of airline flights and it has stated that those who cannot afford the quarantine can pay a reduced amount.    
julieannemuir 10 days ago
@amy   
You are not alone. I too have been so proud to call Australia home while working overseas, but like you have never felt so unwelcome by my government in one of the most difficult times of my life.  
A question I keep asking myself as I sit alone in hotel isolation, is why were those returnees from March - June considered such worthy citizens that their quarantine deserved to be paid for? But for those of us who for so many difficult and often sad reasons have needed to come home from July onwards, are being penalised with a $3000 bill?

Australia, the lucky country, but only for some? 

This has not been a just or fair decision. Surely, either everyone pays for quarantine or no one? To the Australian government, please give us ALL a fair go. Please consider rescinding your decision on only some Australians having to pay for their quarantine. This is a chance to show the world your compassion for ALL your citizens in these dark times.  

julieannemuir 10 days ago
@amy  
You are not alone.

I too have been so proud to call Australia home while working overseas, but I have never felt so unwelcome by my government in one of the most difficult times of my life.
 
A question I keep asking myself as I sit alone in hotel isolation, is why were those returnees from March - June considered such worthy citizens that their quarantine deserved to be paid for? But for those of us who for so many difficult and often sad reasons have needed to come home from July onwards, are being penalised with a $3000 bill.

Australia, the lucky country, but only for some?

This has not been a just or fair decision. Surely, either everyone pays for quarantine or no one? To the Australian government, please give us ALL a fair go. Please consider rescinding your decision on only some Australians having to pay for their quarantine.

This is a chance to show the world your compassion for ALL your citizens in these dark times.  
guest2 10 days ago 2 upvotes
@julieannemuir compassion comes at a price and there comes a time (as in the case of hotel quarantine) when Govt funding will be cut off.   Why not spare a thought for the thousands of Aussies who are worried they won't have a job at the end of this, who could lose their home    They are probably thinking life isn't very fair for them at this time.    Expats are overseas by choice and need to stop whining that the goal posts have moved due to coronavirus.
