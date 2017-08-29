News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

real life

Before there was Siri, we had Clippy. Now he's back to do nothing on your desktop.

Once upon a time in the year 2000, there was paper clip named Clippy. Original.

Annoying as he was useless, the Clippit ‘Clippy’ Microsoft Office assistant was the O.G. Siri long before smart phones and Facebook, taking up space on the desktop of your clunky computer monitor under the guise of being helpful.

Unlike Siri’s impartial tone, Clippy was widely regarded as a patronising little thing.

He popped up whenever you didn’t need him, offering to help with the simplest of tasks like ‘writing a letter’ or ‘making a spreadsheet’.

He was also typically nowhere to be found or of no use whatsoever on the odd occasion you actually needed him.

And those big, creepy googly eyes – you couldn’t help but feel like Clippy was… leering at you, watching your every click on eBay and Limewire.

So prickly was Clippy’s disposition, the tool was retired to minimal duties in 2005 before being completely deactivated in 2007.

Now, he’s back. Sort of.

Brought back from the dead, you can now find Clippy as a Microsoft Visual Studio extension.

The important thing to note about Clippy 2.0 is he’s an extension, meaning you now have the ~choice~ to have him in your life. Or not.

Do you remember Clippy? Was he ever useful?

Tags: technology-2

Related Stories

Recommended