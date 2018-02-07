News
fashion

The Aussie-brand earrings that'll look like you nicked them from your cool great-aunt.

Op-shoppers and fans of vintage are eternal optimists.

We trawl through Vinnies and tinny, dusty shops crammed with old, pretty things, hoping to find something special. There’s a balance you have to try and strike too. It’s nostalgia versus quality, either a little scuffed around the edges, or “worn in” as they say, but also charming and character-filled.

However when it comes to jewellery – that’s when things start to look a bit dated, or rusty, or both.

Enter Reliquia.

It's an Aussie brand that takes its name from the Spanish word for 'family heirloom'. They have a vintage vibe to them but don't look dated and while you can easily wear them everyday, they'll polish up a 'jeans and a nice top' combination quick smart for a fancy dinner.

While the material does differ depending on the design, the Rope Earrings (pictured on the ears of yours truly) are gold-filled. Using a thicker coat than gold-plated, it means they'll stay gold and won't fade or tarnish, even with frequent wear.

They're a bit more 'special' than your average pair of hoops, and look like you've just pillaged, in an adoring family kind of way, your mum's old school jewellery stash - like the kind I imagine Meryl Streep's character, Donna Sheridan, would have in Mamma Mia.

People will see your ears and ask: 'Where are they from?' and you'll shrug your shoulders whimsically and nonchalantly reply with 'Oh these?...," and maybe tell them the truth. If you like them enough.

At $129 a pop, they might sit on the pricier side, but I can confirm that they've been happily hanging off my lobes on the daily since I got them and they're often paired with the brand's zodiac necklace (pictured).

In the words of every Kardashian ever... "I'm obsessed".

LISTEN: Speaking of accessories... bumbags are BACK. The Mamamia Out Loud team discuss.

