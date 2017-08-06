A teenager shared her Yearbook photo and everyone's freaking out because... it's Regina George.

It’s been 13 years since the release of Mean Girls and now everyone’s favourite high school flick is finally coming true.

If you’ve ever been personally victimised by Regina George, you’re going to love April.

April is a high school senior from California, who happens to be a dead ringer for the Queen of the Plastics.

We’ve also heard that her hair is insured for $10,000 and she does car commercials… in Japan.

When April posted her senior photos online, Twitter, well, kind of lost its goddamn mind.

One person retweeted the photos, picking up on the uncanny resemblance and within 48 hours half a million people agreed with him.

April’s original tweet has already been liked over 27,000 times and retweeted by more than 2000 Twitter users.

And look, she’s so popular now we probably can’t sit with her.

