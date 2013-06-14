News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

Everybody deserves to have a better life.

ADVERTISEMENT

By MARIAM MAZ HAKIM

Over 40 million people around the world today are refugees. Refugee week is a celebration of the resilience, strength and courage that refugees face every single day of their lives. Most of them are so far away from civilisation, that they don’t even realise that there is a week specially dedicated to them.

Refugees are dreamers. Dreamers of a better life and a better future. And everybody deserves to have a better life.

My parents were dreamers too. They seeked a better life. They escaped Afghanistan during the Russian invasion, on horseback with three children aged 6 months, 7 years and 9 years old.  I was later born in a refugee camp in Pakistan.

Had they not escaped, my life would be very different today. I would most likely be living in a refugee camp and certainly would not be working in radio.

As a refugee week Ambassador, I made this video to raise awareness that refugees are individuals. They’re people, not numbers or just refugees. Every refugee has a story. Being stripped of your homeland and your rights is not something anybody should have to go through:

Mariam Maz Hakim is an Afghan Australian and a refugee week Ambassador. She is an announcer at 104.7 in Canberra.  Her passions are radio, refugees and she loves Bollywood.  Website: www.mazhakim.com

Tags: mamamia-cares

Related Stories

Recommended