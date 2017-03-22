News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

kids

Reese Witherspoon's son can't spell his own name. We honestly don't blame him.

Reese Witherspoon has praised the efforts of her four-year-old son after he attempted to spell his long and uncommon name.

His name is Tennessee and we don’t blame him for struggling with this one. With its double consonants and the placement of the four letter ‘e’s – we bet many occasionally spell this southern state wrong too.

Nevertheless, Tennessee gave it a red hot go and certainly amused his proud mum, who shared a cute picture of her son with paper in hand on Instagram.

“When your name is TENNESSEE, it’s a bit tricky to learn how to spell it… #PreSchoolProblems,” the Big Little Lies star captioned the image.

Tennessee is the son of Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth. The actress has two older children, son Deacon Reese, 13, and daughter Ava Elizabeth, 17, from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe.

Listen: Mia Freedman chats to the author of Big Little Lies ahead of its TV treatment.

Tags: baby-names , kids , spelling

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT

Top Comments

lau. 4 years ago

BUT LOOK HOW CUTE HE IS!

MORE COMMENTS