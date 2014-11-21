Reese Witherspoon said a thing about Renee Zellweger's face.

Remember that dark period of human history when everyone lost it over actress Renee Zellweger’s 45-year-old face?

It was only a few weeks ago. Of course you do.

Close friend of both Renee and her face, Reese Witherspoon, has been doing some thinking. The 38-year-old This Means War actress aint pleased about the way the world treated Renee’s face. She aint pleased at all.

This is what Reese (who also, for the record, has a face) said to The Hollywood Reporter about Renee, Renee’s face, and what Renee’s face has to do with women’s place in Hollywood.

“It’s horrible. It’s cruel and rude and disrespectful, and I can go on and on and on. It bothers me immensely. I know this is so Pollyanna of me, but why – and it’s particularly women – why do they have to tear women down? And why do we have to tear other women down to build another woman up? It drives me crazy. Like, this one looks great without her makeup but that one doesn’t look good without her makeup, and it’s all just a judgment and assault that I don’t – look, men are prey to it as well. I just don’t think it’s with the same sort of ferocity. Men are prey to it as well. I just don’t think it’s with the same sort of ferocity.”

If you remember, Renee Zellweger has some equally excellent things to say about her own face’s reception. “I’m glad folks think I look different! I’m living a different, happy, more fulfilling life, and I’m thrilled that perhaps it shows,” she told People.

We’d like to congratulate Renee on her deployment of the word “folks” and Reese for stepping in to defend beautiful famous faces everywhere.

