15 years on, Reese Witherspoon has just revisited all her Legally Blonde costumes.

It’s been 15 years since Legally Blonde was released, but it looks like Reese Witherspoon has barely aged a day.

The actress who made Elle Woods a pink-wearing legal-bearing legend marked the occasion in the ultimate Woods way – by revisiting some of the character’s most iconic (and mostly pink) outfits.

There was the pink and black date night dress Woods wore the night Warner Huntington III (aka “bonehead”) unceremoniously dumped her, the silk bunny outfit wore to Vivian’s “costume” party and, yes, even that pink sequin bikini from her Harvard law application video.

From the jauntily angled pink golfer cap right down to her pink fluffy slippers and now bang on trend strappy mules, it was fifty shades of pink and fabulous. (Post continues after gallery.)

Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods: Then and Now

The ultimate dress ups were played out on Snapchat and Instagram – and honestly it’s hard to pick the difference between then and now.

As well empowering women to realise that no dream is unachievable (and encouraging many to opt for law school), Elle Woods also taught us some golden nuggets of fashion wisdom.

1. No colour compares to pink.

“Whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously deranged.”

2. Open-toed shoes after Labour Day are a no-no.

“All day long I felt like white open-toed shoes after Labour Day,” she recalled on a bad day.

Watch: Reese Witherspoon teaches the bend and snap on Instagram. Post continues after video

3. Officewear doesn’t have to be boring.

Remember her all-pink ensemble in the courtroom? And that green wrap cardi-and-shirt combo on her first day of classes? Killer.

Image: MGM

4. Never undergo major hair transformations after a break up.

It's a recipe for disaster. (Post continues after video.)

5. Don't be fooled by sales assistants.

A half-loop stitch on low-viscosity rayon? Not possible.

"It would snag the fabric. And you didn't just get it in — I saw it in the June Vogue a year ago. So if you're trying to sell it to me for full price, you've picked the wrong girl."

6. If a person says they had a shower after a perm...

They're lying and/or may be guilty of committing a major crime.

Image: MGM

What was your favourite life lesson from Legally Blonde?