Reese Witherspoon says her divorce lead to career woes.

Because it is all about love.

Last week Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon was honoured with a Golden Globe nomination for her acclaimed performance in the film Wild. But her career over the last several years has been, well, a bit all over the place.

And that’s her sentiment, not ours.

In an interview with the US version of 60 Minutes, the 38-year-old has reflected on how far she’s come and how her ‘personal life quickly unraveled’ after divorcing from her husband of eight years, Ryan Phillippe.

“Phew, that was a tough year that followed,” Reese said. “I got divorced the next year and I spent a few years just trying to feel better.”

“You know, you can’t really be very creative when you feel like your brain is scrambled eggs.”

According to Us Magazine the two actors, who share custody of daughter Ava and son Deacon, split amidst rumours that Ryan had cheated with Australian star Abbie Cornish.

"I was just kind of floundering career-wise cause I wasn't making things I was passionate about, I was just kinda working. It was really clear the audiences weren't responding to anything I was putting out there," she continued.

After her Oscar winning performance in Walk the Line as June Carter Cash, the actress went on to star in flops like How Do You Know and This Means War. These "floundering" career choices resulted in a 2012 New Yorker article naming her amongst actors who were no longer box office gold. Ouch.

"I thought I was reading a profile on another actor, and somewhere at the end it said, you know, the people who are washed up, and at the end it included me, Tom Hanks, Mel Gibson," Reese said. "It really hurt my feelings, really hurt my feelings."

But it was finding love with talent agent Jim Toth in 2010 that put her back on track. The couple married in 2011, welcoming their first child Tennesse James a year later.

Since 'finding her happiness again' the star has gone from strength to strength, stepping behind the camera to produce Gone Girl, which has also racked up a number of Golden Globe nominations.

Keep doing what you're doing, Reese, it seems to be working!

To see a little bit more of Reese, CLICK THROUGH the gallery...

Want more? Try these:

The Block baby is here.

Elton John and David Furnish's wedding.