Porn stars spill the beans on just how much sex they have in a day.

A group of America’s top porn stars have opened up about the record number of sex scenes they’ve recorded in one day.

Speaking to adult channel Wood Rocket, stars young and old dished their numbers and what each scene required.

For many, the highest number of scenes was conservative two, while others clocked in a whopping nine.

“I did four shows in the morning camming, and then I actually went and did a shoot, and then I did four cam shows when I got home,” highest rater Aubrey Snow said.

Porn star Aubrey Snow. Source: Youtube.

Another performer, Violet Monroe said her record number of scenes was three, but explained that they were all anal. "That was the craziest," she admitted.

According to Allie Haze though, it's often not until the end of the day that the stars realise how physically taxing the performances can be.

"It's very exhausting, it's body draining and you don't realise that sometimes," she says.

Star Claire Robbins agrees, who says despite her highest scene number being three, it was the length of time that was the real challenge.

"The really interesting thing about working for European companies over in Europe is that normally a shoot day here is, I dunno, like four to six hours maybe. And if it's a feature, 12 hours-ish. There, a normal day is 12 hours and like, a feature day is 18 hours. So you're fucking the entire time; it's so long and so strenuous," she admits.

Porn star Claire Robbins. Source: Youtube.

Answers from male performers varied, with James Deen recording five scenes in one day, Mickey Mod four, and Shane Diesel claiming two.

"Just two, that's all I can handle," he said laughing.

Tyler Knight cited his highest number as four scenes in one day, explaining that it was during "the 2000s when everybody with a video camera was, you know, shooting gonzo wall-to-wall scenes back-to-back," adding that he would allow just 45 minutes for a shoot before having a shower and jumping in the car to drive to his next job.

Porn star Tyler Knight. Source: Youtube.

While Jade Nile says her highest number was two scenes in one day, she did go onto explain that because the first was a "boy boy girl" shoot and the second was a "boy girl" the star "had three penises in one day that day on camera" she said laughing.

