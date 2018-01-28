The scary experience that convinced Rebel Wilson she had to be an actor.

Rebel Wilson is one of the funniest women in Hollywood.

After starting out as Toula in Fat Pizza, Wilson went on to land roles in some of the biggest comedy films of the last decade.

And she has a mosquito to thank for all of it.

You see, when Wilson was on a trip to Mozambique in the early 2000s, she caught malaria. The disease induces symptoms like fever, vomiting, tiredness and headaches, and can be deadly.

The medication Wilson took to treat her malaria caused her to hallucinate.

While hallucinating Wilson dreamt she had won an Oscar for acting.

She returned to Australia even more determined to chase her acting dreams.

“I was in Mozambique [on a] trip. I caught malaria and the medicines caused a hallucination. I dreamt I won an Oscar for acting,” she explained to Elle.

“I know it sounds stupid, but it was so real and I just knew then it would happen. When I came back, everyone was like: ‘Rebel, you can’t be an actress because you’re so smart,’ but I was sure.”

And her determination and sheer grit has paid off.

Although she’s yet to win an Oscar, Wilson continues to be one of most well-known and lovable faces in Hollywood.

Plus, she’s damn funny.