entertainment

Rebel Wilson rocked a $66 ASOS dress on the red carpet overnight.

If recent evidence is to be believed, celebrities are ditching the Dolce & Gabbana and Prada dresses for cheaper options. We’re pleased because this makes copying them a whole lot more achievable and affordable. Also – $20,000 frocks are ridiculous.

First the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, 32, stepped out wearing a hoodie and somehow made it look incredible.

And now, 28-year-old Aussie actor Rebel Wilson, known for movies like Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids has showed up to the premiere of her new film Night At The Museum 3 wearing an outfit from online retailer ASOS.

Yep, ASOS. Bargain.

The dress, that costs just $66, is part of ASOS’s Curve range exclusively styled by Felicity Hayward who is a self-described ‘curve-pro’. The dress comes in sizes 18-30. You can buy the dress by clicking here.

The hilariously talented movie star just dazzled crowds in the outfit, and it was incredible to see Rebel embracing her gorgeous figure.

Gone are the days of big girls covering up on the red carpet. Rebel’s made it clear: It’s time to embrace the beautiful body you have.

Tags: body-image , celebrity , fashion

