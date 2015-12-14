Why Rebecca Judd "barely" wears perfume these days.

Image: Instagram/@becjudd.

It’s no secret Rebecca Judd is a beauty buff.

Her many years in the modelling and TV industries have seen Judd absorb brilliant expert tricks and product recommendations, and these days she regularly documents her favourite makeup finds on social media and her lifestyle website Rebecca Judd Loves.

But there’s one beauty product she steers clear of these days, and her reasoning is oh-so relatable. In an interview with website Beauticate, the 32-year-old says she only wears perfume on special occasions after, well, overdoing it in her uni years.

“I was the Thierry Mugler Angel Fragrance girl all throughout Uni, so I just kind of got over wearing perfume,” she explains.

Ahh, yes. When it comes to perfume, we’ve all been That Girl at one stage. If it wasn’t Angel, it was probably Tommy Girl, or Ralph by Ralph Lauren, or Davidoff Cool Water Woman, or — dare we say it — Marc Jacobs’ Daisy. The good ol’ classics.

Watch: The simple trick that’ll make your perfume last all day. (Post continues after video.)

For Judd, working at fragrance distributer Trimex also didn’t help matters, either.

“It’s not very easy to stand there for hours on end in clouds of fragrance, breathing it all in, I’m actually really over it,” the TV presenter admits.

“I just have one that I wear now on special occasions, Chloe, that my sister gave to me. But I barely wear it.”

The mum of two — who is also a co-founder of Beauty EDU, a new beauty education initiative — also shared her favourite beauty products.

It turns out Judd’s a big fan of faux tanning. At home, she uses J. Bronze because you can “put one coat on and you’re done”, and EcoTan on her face because “it’s more gradual”. For special events, she calls in Spray Aus — an organic spray tan company that comes to your house and sets up a tent in the shower. (Post continues after gallery.)

Cult perfumes and affordable alternatives

Her makeup picks include Hourglass Ambient Powder in Ethereal Light for eye bag and contouring purposes, Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector for highlighting, and Stila’s Petunia cream blush.

And, in case you’re wondering how Judd achieves her trademark brown smokey eye/killer shimmery cheekbones/pink lip look, it’s all down to NARS: the “And God Created Woman” eyeshadow palette, The Multiple multi-purpose stick in Orgasm, and the Velvet Lip Liner in Anse Soleil. Judd reckons your money “goes a long way” with NARS prods.

“When I go out I always add a bit of Kohl liner to my inner rims and wing it out a tad on my top, outer lash line. I’ll smudge it with a small brush to make it look smouldering rather than just a line drawn on,” Judd tells Beauticate.

Yes, this is one woman who knows her way around an eyeshadow palette — but rest assured, there's one beauty habit Judd just can't be bothered with: her nails.

"As soon as I had Oscar I don’t think I’ve had my nails professionally done since. I figure that a nicely groomed natural nail looks better than chipped polish, and I’ll chip it within an hour of getting it done, no matter how long I’ve left it to dry!"

Yep, we know that feeling so very well.

