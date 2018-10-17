– With AAP

1. Cancer scammer who conned men out of thousands of dollars pleads guilty.



A Perth woman who lied about having cancer to con unsuspecting men out of thousands of dollars has pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud.

Two men have been left heartbroken and thousands of dollars out of pocket by Rebecca Gray, 32, who told both men she had terminal cancer, a court has heard.

The men said they helped her raise her baby and supported her through treatment, but neither of them knew about the other, nor that Gray had faked her cancer diagnosis.

Sean Fry, 32, was one of the men. He dated Gray for 18 months and helped raise her son. The second man wanted to remain anonymous.

Fry told Nine News Gray tricked him into believing she was dying. He said he paid for her living expenses and some medical bills during their time together.

He said he found out about Gray’s deception a year ago and ended their relationship.

“I nursed her through terminal liver cancer, PTSD, a pregnancy and miscarriage – which I later found out were all lies,” he told media outside court.

“You just don’t think someone who tells you they’ve got cancer, doesn’t have cancer. You just wouldn’t think someone would do that.​

“She’s basically taken advantage of us and we’ve looked after her and every time she’s gone over to his place she was telling me she was having her liver drained or a blood transfusion or a spinal tap or really in-depth medical procedures that never happened.​”

The men lost $11,000 between them, but Fry said the most upsetting thing was being unable to see Gray’s son, who he had helped raise.

Gray will be sentenced in December.

2. Family mourns “beautiful” 7-year-old girl killed in a school pick-up crash.

Family and friends are remembering a “beautiful girl” killed by a head-on car crash in regional Victoria during the school pick-up.

Seven-year-old Amber Rose Allen was in a car with her mum and young siblings when they crashed into an oncoming Honda near Yallourn North on Monday afternoon.

Amber was airlifted to hospital but died at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital three hours later.

“Our beautiful Amber Rose died tragically in the car accident at Yallourn,” aunt Jeanie Allen posted online on a page to raise funds for a funeral.

“The family is struggling emotionally with her younger brother in hospital suffering from injury’s [sic],” she wrote.

Grandmother Liz Allen also left a heartfelt message.

“Our darling little gem, way too good for this world, we will miss and love you for always Nan & Pop.”

Amber’s mum, Kylie Allely, 29, remains at The Alfred Hospital in a serious but stable condition. Her five-year-old brother and three-year-old sister were taken to a local hospital where the young boy remains.

The children’s father was inconsolable, crash investigator Detective Sergeant Paul Lineham told reporters on Tuesday.

“(He is) absolutely devastated, inconsolable and trying to work out why this has all occurred,” Det Sgt Lineham said.

Investigators will speak to Ms Allely as soon as possible to help determine the cause of the crash, the officer added.

“It’s an absolutely horrific scene and I suppose when a child dies, it obviously hits home a lot more,” he said.

A 48-year-old woman and two 15-year-old boys were in the other car involved in the crash and were taken to the Latrobe Regional Hospital in a stable condition.

The woman underwent surgery on Tuesday and police hope to speak to her soon.

3. Official claims police found “evidence” journalist was killed at Saudi consulate.

A high-level Turkish official says police have found “certain evidence” during their search of the Saudi consulate showing Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed there.

The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly about the investigation.

Turkish officials say Saudi agents killed and dismembered the writer at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Saudi Arabia previously called the allegation “baseless,” but US media reports suggest the Saudis may soon acknowledge Khashoggi was killed there, perhaps as part of a botched interrogation.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh over the disappearance and alleged slaying of Khashoggi.

Prince Mohammed said during the meeting on Tuesday: “We are strong and old allies. We face our challenges together – the past, the day of, tomorrow.”

Pompeo thanked Mohammed for hosting him.

The meeting came two weeks after the disappearance of Khashoggi, who went into a self-imposed exile in the US amid Mohammed’s rise.

4. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading for Dubbo.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are forecast to bring some rainy UK weather with them to drought-stricken Dubbo on the next leg of their first royal tour overseas.

After seeing the sights and meeting the people of Sydney on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will go on to their next stop in NSW’s central west.

They will spend their day in Dubbo visiting the local Royal Flying Doctor Service base, a drought-stricken farm and a local school.

They will also meet Dubbo residents for a community picnic at a park in the regional city.

Despite most of the area being in the middle of one of the worst droughts NSW has seen, rain is forecast for most of Wednesday.

The trip comes on the heels of the announcement that the royal couple are expecting their first baby.

The Dubbo stop is part of a jam-packed schedule of 76 engagements across 16 days with the royals visiting Sydney, Melbourne and Queensland’s Fraser Island as well as Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

5. The Prime Minister is open to sending Nauru refugees to New Zealand.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is reportedly open to accepting New Zealand’s offer to resettle 150 refugees from Nauru if parliament signs off on a “lifetime ban” bill.

Under the bill, any refugee settled in a third country would be banned from entering Australia even under a tourist or business visa. The legislation has been stuck since November 2016.

“(It) is opposed by the Labor Party and the Greens and crossbench senators, which is preventing that protection being put in place and I would urge them to reconsider their position on that,” Mr Morrison said.

The ban would prevent refugees who came by boat and settled in New Zealand from ending up in Australia. Fairfax Media says the government may put the bill to the vote this week.

The development comes as Labor drafted legislation in response to growing concerns by Australian doctors about the care provided to children and their families on Nauru. They want to speed up the medical transfers of these refugees to Australia.

Three Liberal MPs have also taken the extraordinary step of demanding the prime minister get children off the Pacific island, citing serious fears about their health.