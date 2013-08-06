The best piece of beauty advice Rebecca Gibney has ever received.

By NICKY CHAMP

Looking at Rebecca Gibney today you would never guess she looked anything like Wednesday Adams as a kid (her words not mine).

“I had dark hair with a heavy fringe and a doll with no head, I was a Wednesday Addams lookalike!” Gibney told Mamamia exclusively.

“I was a lot younger than my brothers and sisters and consequently spent quite a bit of time on my own.

“I would talk to my headless doll and carry her everywhere. I don’t even remember if she ever had a head. I think I found her like that but I loved her just the same. I know, sad but true.”

Gibney is just as warm, optimistic and self-deprecating as Julie Rafter you would expect. The actress took some time out to chat with Mamamia about her beauty secrets, botox, her difficult childhood and what she misses most about Packed to the Rafters.

When asked to spill her beauty secrets she reveals the best advice she’s ever been given is: Don’t smoke, drink plenty of water, smile and to get plenty of beauty sleep.

“I try to take care of myself with a fairly healthy diet (although I still like a glass of wine and dark chocolate). Moderation is the key. Moderate exercise as well – I’m no gym junkie,” the 48-year-old says.

As for her product specific beauty routine (because that’s what I know you’re dying to find out) keep in mind Gibney is a ambassador for Olay Regenerist – has been for two years but also admits to having used their products for over thirty years.

Gibney’s morning routine:

1. I start off with my favourite new product the Olay Regenerist Advanced Cleansing System – it’s seriously amazing. I’m obsessed. It’s like a daily mini facial.

2. After that I apply the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Serum.

3. For SPF protection throughout the day I use the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream SPF 30

4. I don’t like to wear a lot of make up in the day so I keep it light – a sheer foundation, a touch of mascara and a subtle lip.

At night:

1. Cleanse with Olay Regenerist Advanced Cleansing System- did I mention I’m obsessed?

2. Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Serum

3. Finishing the day off with my Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream.

4. Sometimes an Olay Regenerist Face Mask if my skin is in need of a bit of extra care.

On ageing, Gibney says: “I used to give myself such a hard time in my youth, I never felt I was good enough. It’s so sad because I think it’s quite an epidemic in our society.”

“The need to be thinner, richer, prettier. We miss out on so much. I guess that’s the beauty about ageing. Life starts moving by a lot quicker and you begin to realise what’s really important. I don’t tend to sweat the small stuff anymore.”

The entertainment industry is a notoriously hard industry for women and Gibney has never been shy about the fact she’s dabbled with cosmetic procedures such as Botox.

“I have always been quite honest about the fact that I have dabbled with Botox and I’ve considered surgery but to be honest I think there comes a time where we need to embrace the fact that ageing is a part of life and we need to celebrate that.”

“Never say never and maybe one day when they invent the no surgery natural facelift I might look into it but for the time being, I am very happy with the way things are.”

The mother-of-one counts Cate Blanchett, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Michelle Obama and Pink among the females she admires but says that no one woman has been as pivotal as her own mother.

“My mother survived years of abuse to raise six children almost singlehandedly and [was the one] who taught us that forgiveness and kindness are more important than anything else. No one has the right to judge another unless you have walked in their shoes.”

As for Packed to the Rafters? Gibney says that what she misses most about the TV show that graced our screens for five years and made us all want Julie Rafter as our mum is the cast and crew.

“I speak to the cast and crew member often but I miss the camaraderie on set. We laughed A LOT every day. And I miss Julie Rafter. She was like a friend to me.”

