A woman battling depression has shared a moment that gave her hope, a moment that showed her how much she is loved.

A moment that has now gone right around the world after she posted the image on Imgur.

Molly Murphy, a newly married woman from LA had just returned from a trip to San Francisco and, as she says was feeling low.

“I’ve been juggling a LOT lately,” wrote Molly on Imgur. “Just got married. Couldn’t afford a wedding. Family is sparse. Falling out with friends, yaddadyadda. But, the thing is, amidst all the struggle, my husband has relentlessly tried to cheer me up.’

When she lay down on her bed, she noticed her husband, Tim had written a 15-point love note on their bedroom mirror, titled “Reasons I Love My Wife.”

The Los Angeles-based engineer wrote that he loved his wife for her snorting laugh, her ‘beautiful singing voice’ and how she ‘is the most optimistic person about humanity that I know’

“She has experienced severe tragedy but yet is the most optimistic person about humanity that I know.”

Molly posted the image on Imgur, where it went viral.

Molly explained that she is aware that she has not been “the easiest person to deal with” during the tough times, admitting to taking out her anger on her husband by shouting at him and locking herself in the bathroom.

She says that she is amazed the image had such an impact on people “I’m torn between shocked, mortified, embarrassed, proud, nervous.” she wrote on Facebook.

The list reads:

Reasons I love my wife.

1. She is my best friend

2. She never quits on herself or me

3. She gives me time to work on my crazy projects

4. She makes me laugh, every day

5. She is gorgeous

6. She accepts the crazy person I am

7. She’s the kindest person I know

8. She’s got a beautiful singing voice

9. She’s gone to a strip club with me

10. She has experienced severe tragedy yet is the most optimistic person about humanity that I know

11. She has been fully supportive of my career choices and followed me each time

12. Without realising it, she makes me want to do more for her than I have ever wanted to do for anyone

13. She’s done an amazing job at advancing her career path

14. Small animals make her cry

15. She snorts when she laughs

After the image went viral Molly found herself having to defend her intention writing:

For everyone reading this, please know that mental illness is NOT cured by nice words on a mirror. In fact, it takes professional care, love, empathy, sometimes even medication. Many people struggle with it – more than you probably even realize. And instead of showing them hate or anger when they act out. Show them kindness and remind them things can and WILL get better. Everyone needs a little help sometimes. If that person can’t be you – see if you have any resources for therapy. Lastly, I am not an evil person. I am not “too good” or “not good enough” for my husband. We all have our down days. And sometimes we don’t handle it well. BUT, we are partners. He is here for me when I’m done. And I cherish that. But what I failed to mention is that HE has his down days, too. And I will be there to hold his hand, just like he holds mine. Life can be hard. The answer is never to mock, scoff, or belittle someone. Be kind. Be the best version of yourself. And be most of all- be patient. Depression, anxious, in fact — all mental illness is ubiquitous. Instead of stigmatizing the illness (or the person!) reach out. Don’t ostracize them. I made this post to show the world that even the little gestures like a small list of “<3’s” on my bedroom mirror can offer a little reminder of the love and kindness there is in the world.”

If you suffer depression help is available:

Lifeline 13 11 14.

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636