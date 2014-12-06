It’s your eleventh birthday. The clock ticks over to midnight. You give it a couple of minutes but soon enough your heart-thumping anticipation turns to bitter, soul-crushing disappointment.

Your letter from Hogwarts has not arrived. You are not a witch and/or wizard.

Or maybe that was just me?

There are definitely other Harry Potter obsessed people out there who are certain their Hogwarts acceptance letter just got lost in the owl mail.

Instead of sitting around feeling glum about it, these awesome Polish wizards-and-witches-in-the-making have created their own school for witchcraft and wizardry. And it’s amazing.

The fan made event called the Czocha College of Wizardry brought together 190 Harry Potter enthusiasts from around the world to participate in one giant session of role play as the characters from the Harry Potter books. In a Hogwarts-esque castle in Poland. For four days.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the group has done all it can to deliver an “authentic wizarding environment”.

It sorts the students into five houses: Durentius, Faust, Libussa, Molin, and Sendivogius, before putting them through their academic rigours. Instead of N.E.W.Ts (Nastily Exhausting Wizarding Tests), students work towards completing the difficult S.P.E.L.Ls (Senior Protective Enchanter’s Lifelong License). Oh and there’s games of Quidditch and banquets in the great hall.

Check out a promotional video of the event below. Somebody petrificus totalus me: I’m so excited that I’m having trouble breathing.

The post continues after the video – for those who are still breathing.

The next event has been scheduled for April 9-12 2015, and will cost fans 280€, or about $345 AUD.