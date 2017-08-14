Six of the best reading books for when your child is just starting to learn.

Reading a bedtime story can become the highlight of any kid’s – or parent’s day. But when children reach a certain age and want to do all the reading for themselves, it can be tricky to find the right mix of simple to read, yet enjoyable for parents too.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the best-loved children’s books, perfect for reading to your kids – or giving to them to read to you.

Wombat Stew ($13.40)

By Marcia Vaughan

Dingo has caught himself a wombat and is about to make a stew. Luckily the wombat's friends are there with some not-so-helpful suggestions of what other ingredients to put in said stew. With its fun chant of: "Wombat stew, Wombat stew, Gooey, brewy, Yummy, chewy, Wombat stew!", Wombat Stew is ideal for reading to your children or having them read it back to you.

The Monster at the End of This Book. ($4.99)

By Jon Stone

Sesame Street's lovable Grover is in a race against time in this hilarious, interactive book. Your kids will laugh as the muppet keeps trying to stop them from turning the page - because he doesn't want to meet the monster waiting at the end. Spoiler: There's nothing scary about the "monster" at the end of this book. And if your children love it as much as we think they will, there's also this sequel.

Aesop's Fables ($14.95 - $50)

By Aesop

Chances are you've heard of at least one of Aesop's famous fables - but beyond The Tortoise and the Hare, there are far more pearls of wisdom to be found in these moral-giving tales adapted from the ancient storyteller Aesop. Your children will enjoy picking which of the two hundred or more (depending on your collection) to read tonight.

Possum Magic ($16.95 - $30.95)

By Mem Fox

Along with Wombat Stew, Possum Magic is one of the best-selling children's books starring Australian animals. We're sure we don't need to tell you this is Mem Fox's most iconic, enduring children's classic and a perfect bedtime story, beautifully illustrated by Julie Vivas.

The Cat in the Hat ($13.95)

By Dr Seuss

There's a reason this book is such a great one for kids learning to read - it was designed that way. When Theodor Seuss Geisel saw the frankly boring children's books on the class syllabus in the 1950s he set about creating an engaging and entertaining book for children, that was still easy to read and The Cat in the Hat was born. The simple rhymes mean your child will have fun reading this book aloud to you. And once you've finished The Cat In The Hat, move onto one of the dozens of other Dr Seuss children's books, like Green Eggs and Ham or The Lorax.

Danny and the Dinosaur ($6.75)

By Syd Hoff

Another classic children's book, Danny and the Dinosaur has been beloved for more than 50 years for its fun storyline. After all, what child doesn't want to be best friends with a dinosaur? This one is a perfect bedtime story for children aged four to eight.

