'Part of me was missing for years. I found it on the dance floor.' Meet Lynne, the 'Rave Granny'.

In the late 1980s, Lynne Cole loved nothing more than sneaking out to a rave to get lost in the music and dance her heart out.

After becoming a mother at 21, and again to twins at age 27, she felt as if her rave-going days were behind her.

"My ex-husband wasn't into rave music, he didn't like me going out and I was busy being a mum," original raver and film industry professional Lynne tells Mamamia.

"For years I felt like part of myself was missing and now decades later, I am making up for lost time."

Lynne's first venture back into raving was in 2015 when her three kids, Melissa, Jessica and Richard were booking tickets to a dance music festival in Sydney called Defqon.

"My kids told me to go with them but I felt hesitant. At the last minute, I bought my ticket and went along. At first, I hung around with them but then they wanted to explore and I was happy to keep dancing, I was loving it.

"Without me knowing, someone took a video of me dancing in my comfortable granny clothes and big sunhat and my reputation as the 'Rave Granny' was born."

Unembarrassed by all the attention, the grandmother-of-one has instead leaned into her Rave Granny persona, becoming well known on the "friendly" Australian rave circuit. Her dozens of TikTok videos, which show her dancing at different raves, have amassed over 3.7 million likes.

"Every time I turn up at a rave I get so many 'hellos' and requests for photos and hugs. At first, the young people thought I was doing it for attention and there was some suspicion, but now people know I am in it for the joy of raving.

"I just love to feel the music and dance. That's what I'm there for - but I am always happy to give people hugs if they are excited to see me!"

Before a rave, Lynne says she doesn't have much of a routine but that she will always choose a comfortable outfit to dance in.

"I leave the getting dressed up to the young people! But I always layer up my rave bracelets on my wrists that I have collected from events over the years and otherwise, I am all about comfy clothes, shoes and a bottle of water.

"I don't take drugs, I don't drink or smoke. I do like a nice cup of tea and a Scotch Finger biscuit or maybe a Coca-Cola before a rave. I can see people on the dance floor who are 'on it' but as long as they are sensible and don't cause trouble, I am okay with it. Each to their own and I don't judge."

Long-time raver and tea-total Lynne is very defensive of rave culture and believes it gets an undeserved bad name.

"Most people think raves are all about drugs but it is just not true! There are drugs at raves, but there are drugs everywhere. I actually believe in drug testing at venues because those that want to take them will do anyway and it is better if they are safe. Alcohol is hardly without its own issues and it's expensive so of course some people will turn to drugs.

"Ultimately, I have always found the best and friendliest people at hard-style raves. It is a happy community, and they have been nothing but lovely and respectful towards me.

"I also always head home before it is too late and messy. I get a few solid hours of dancing and fun in before leaving around midnight."

Lynne says once she is at a rave, the music and the hard beats are the biggest natural high for her.

"A good DJ at a rave really takes the audience on a journey through highs and lows. There's a build-up and when that beat drops, the crowd goes wild! I love those natural endorphins. While my feet don't move as quickly as the youngsters, I am all about the 'muzz' which is a hand dance.

"I love the whole experience; the lights, the crowd and the occasional fireworks. When I see the DJs up there doing their thing and everyone on the dance floor having a great time and then my favourite song comes on? Well, I get tears in my eyes. It's pure joy for me."

Lynne says that while her second chance at raving in her fifties started with her kids, they are now in their 30s and not as interested in going along. Her older daughter Melissa is also mum to her one-year-old grandson.

"I love my kids but I actually like that raving is my hobby that I can enjoy alone because if my kids are there, I go into mum mode and worry or fuss over them. It's harder to relax and have a good time if they are there."

Now that Lynne is a TikTok celebrity, she has inspired a lot of other older rave fans to come along.

"There is always a mix of people between 18 and 60 at a rave but just recently in Maitland, I met a 58-year-old lady called Denise who was new to the scene. She has a similar backstory to me; was an original raver but then had a family and was keen to get back into raving. She was cautious but her daughter showed her some of my TikToks and encouraged her to come.

"She had a great time and we hope to meet up again soon!"

Lynne tells Mamamia that no one should let their age discourage them from having fun. She plans to keep raving as long as possible.

"One young woman came up to me recently to say that she feared getting older, but that seeing me at raves having a good time, gave her faith in her future.

"As long as my body can rave, I'll be booking my tickets to muzz with the rest of them. I don't believe anyone should ever feel too old to do something they love: Me included!"





