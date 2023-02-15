Hollywood actress and model Raquel Welch has died aged 82 following a short illness.

The film icon, who was best known for her role in Fantastic Voyage, died early on Wednesday (US time), family members told TMZ.

"The legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness," her rep said in a statement to KABC.

"Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs."

"Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch."

Welch was catapulted to fame after staring in the 1966 film One Million Years B.C., where she famously wore a deerskin bikini, and was later named one of the "100 Sexiest Stars in Film History" in an issue of Empire magazine in 1995.

Years later, she revealed she "almost died" filming the movie because she developed tonsillitis from wearing the swimsuit in severe weather conditions.

"I had already so much penicillin when I was wearing the fur bikini that I almost died," she previously told Fox News.

"I had to rush, turn my car around and head right back to the doctor’s office, just run upstairs, jump in the elevator and all that... And I barely got there. They had to shoot me with an antidote. Otherwise, I would have died. It was really rough shoot, man. Really rough. And then I came to London and everybody knew who I was."

Image: Silver Screen Collection/Getty.

Welch went on to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical for her role in the 1974 film The Three Musketeers and later appeared in on The Cher Show in 1975, where she performed 'I'm a Woman' with the singer.

Outside of her career, the mother-of-two was married four times, most recently to Richard Palmer, who she separated from in 2003.

Feature Image: Getty.