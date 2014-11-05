News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

lifestyle

Finally! Your iPhone is about to get 755 new racially diverse emojis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emojis, those colourful little characters you use to liven up you text message life, are getting a make over.

At the moment there are 59 different food emojis, and yet  – as any emotional texter has probably realised – there remains  a distinct lack of diversity in other areas.

 White, they’re all white.

Developer Unicode has noticed as well and announced 755 new racially diverse Emojis to be released next year:

“People all over the world want to have emoji that reflect more human diversity, especially for skin tone. The Unicode emoji characters for people and body parts are meant to be generic, yet following the precedents set by the original Japanese carrier images, they are often shown with a light skin tone instead of a more generic (inhuman) appearance, such as a yellow/orange colour or a silhouette.”

Finally, a more representative way to Express Yourself.

Tags:

Related Stories

Recommended