STOP IT: This is the exact brown-y nude lipstick Jennifer Aniston wore in Friends.

Your calendar may say 2017, but we’re actually deep in the heat of 1997.

Everyone is wearing chokers. Overalls are cool again. It’s all about nude makeup. In fact, I’m pretty sure we’re just a few Instagram posts away from those two strands of hair at the front of your face coming back from the dead.

The nineties nostalgia is STRONG.

And if there was ever an ultimate '90s icon, it was Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green in Friends.

After all, she was the hair that launched a thousand copies.

Now almost 13 years after the show finished, we finally know Green's biggest beauty secret.

In an interview with Glamour, Aniston has shared the name of the brown-y, nude-y, rusty with a hint of frost lipstick she wore through most of her time on the sitcom.

"How about MAC’s Paramount lipstick? It was a browny brick. I remember that was my go-to color when I was doing Friends," she told the magazine when reminiscing about the worst '90s trends.

Described as a "reddy brown", it's still available from MAC for $36.

A creamy formula that goes on like a dream, it has a satin finish - perfect for those nineties vibes.

Listen: Zoe Foster Blake's best beauty secrets. Post continues after audio.



While she's alright with the nude lip coming back, there's one '90s feature she isn't so happy about.

Tiny sunglasses.

"I just think they’re ridiculous. I’m not a fan of those little tiny spectacles; I’m a fan of classic sunglasses," she said.

"That was very '90s, wasn’t it? When you would see those little tiny frames, those were brought back from the John Lennon days".



What nineties trends are you welcoming with opening arms?