1. Woman, 26, opens up after her ‘fitness goal’ turned into an eating disorder within six months.

It started as a 'health goal' for Sydney personal trainer Rachel Baffsky. She wanted something to improve her mindset after a "depressive period" at university, and decided to begin training for Sydney's annual 14km City to Surf run.

Within six months, what had been something so positive had become dangerous. The 26-year-old had developed anorexia nervosa after running 12 kilometers, three times every week, partnered with extreme gym sessions and a low calorie diet.

"I started losing weight and receiving compliments about it," Baffsky told SBS Insight on Tuesday night's program. "I felt like I couldn't possibly be sick because I was so fit. I was achieving these athletic goals - I was running further and faster than ever - so I just justified in my head that I couldn't possibly be sick."

Eventually, Baffsky received hospital treatment and needed an iron infusion.

Her story is a message to many young Australians: There's a near invisible line between what's healthy and what's not.

When you're training, and supposedly looking after yourself, it's very easy to overlook what's really happening to your body.

"I was ignoring all the symptoms," Baffsky said.

If you need support or advice, Mamamia urges you to contact the Butterfly Foundation‘s National Support line on 1800 ED HOPE (1800 33 4673)

2. Five-year-old boy dies the same day he was discharged from Sydney hospital.

A coroner will investigate how a five-year-old boy died just hours after being discharged from a Sydney hospital.

The boy arrived at Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Hospital with stomach pain in the early hours of Thursday morning, AAP reports. He had struggled to eat dinner and sleep through the night on Wednesday, prompting his parents to seek medical help.

He was discharged around 7am, but by 2pm that afternoon his condition had deteriorated and he was rushed to Sydney Adventist Hospital. He was declared dead at 4.15pm.

While the case was referred to the state coroner, opposition health spokesman Walt Secord has called for an independent investigation into the resourcing of Hornsby Hospital.

"Hornsby Hospital was under enormous pressure and has more than 40,000 patients go through its emergency department every year," Mr Secord said in a statement on Tuesday. "Hornsby Hospital lurches from crisis to crisis. Doctors, nurses and allied health workers say they are working with one arm tied behind their backs due to the lack of the much-needed upgrade."

3. Kate Middleton receives damages for topless pictures, as third pregnancy announced.

A French court has ruled celebrity magazine Closer invaded the privacy of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, when it published photos of her topless while holidaying in southern France in 2012.

The court handed the maximum fine of 45,000 euros ($A66,776) to both Laurence Pieau, an editor of Closer's French edition, and Ernesto Mauri, chief executive of Italian publisher Mondadori, the magazine's owner, AAP reports.

The court ruling followed an announcement on Monday that the royal couple are expecting a third child after an "anxious" start to Middleton's pregnancy.

"It's very good news," Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, referring to the pregnancy, told media on Tuesday. "We need Catherine to get over this first bit and then we can start celebrating. It's always a bit anxious to start with, but she's well. There's not much sleep going on at the moment."

4. Danish inventor tells court Swedish journalist's death on submarine was an accident.

Swedish journalist Kim Wall died in an accident when she was hit by a heavy hatch cover on board a home-made submarine, the Danish owner of the submarine has testified.

Peter Madsen was holding the hatch for Wall as they sailed in the strait between Denmark and Sweden last month on a submarine he had built, he told a Danish court on Tuesday.

"I lost my foothold and the hatch shuts," he said. "Kim had been severely hurt and was laying with an intense bleeding. There was a pool of blood where she had landed."

Madsen said he tried to bury her at sea and intended to take his own life inside the submarine. The police charged him with killing the Swedish journalist after he was arrested when his submarine sank and he was rescued.

The Copenhagen district court will rule on whether to extend his custody and on what charges.

5. Be vigilant with hygiene, there's a Hepatitis A outbreak.

NSW health authorities are warning of a Hepatitis A outbreak after 12 cases in the past five weeks in Sydney.

Ten of these people have contracted the disease in Australia - considerably higher than the average two cases of locally acquired Hepatitis A each year, said Dr Vicky Sheppeard, Director Communicable Diseases with NSW Health on Tuesday.

Hepatitis A is caused by a virus that spreads in contaminated food or through poor hygiene. Symptoms include abdominal pain, nausea, fatigue and jaundice.

No specific food has yet been connected to the Sydney outbreak, Dr Sheppeard said, AAP reports.

6. Government to defend its postal survey in the High Court today.

The government will argue it has properly used laws to make an advance payment of $122 million to the Finance Minister to fund the same-sex marriage postal survey - the laws stipulate such a measure can be taken in urgent and unforeseen circumstances.

This comes after marriage equality advocates have gone before the High Court to try to stop the voluntary postal survey, arguing the government should not have bypassed parliament in funding it because it doesn't meet these conditions.

Commonwealth solicitor-general Dr Stephen Donaghue is expected to outline the government's position before the full bench of the High Court on Wednesday.

The government's submission argues the minister's advance earmarks money for a particular entity and a particular purpose, rather than requiring legislation. As well, the government argues the evaluative judgement as to whether something is urgent or unforeseen lies with the minister.