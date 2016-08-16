Rachael Finch has convinced her daughter kale is ice-cream. Bow down fellow parents.

It’s either the sweetest thing we’ve ever heard or some serious parenting mind magic.
Model Rachael Finch has convinced daughter tw0-year-old Violet that a kale smoothie is ice-cream.
The revelation (parents, take note) was revealed on the health coach’s Instagram on Tuesday morning.
Finch encouraged her followers to be a little ad hoc with the ingredients used.
“Whatever you’ve got in the fridge or freezer – throw it in and blend it together,” she said.
“Violet thinks it’s ice cream!”
If you too, would like to recreate the green dream, the ingredients used in the ‘ice-cream’ were: kale, banana, dates, cocoa nibs, almond milk.
Want some tips on how to switch your kid from craving Maccas to Matcha? Post continues…
The post is already sky-rocketing in likes as users commend the model mum on her healthy resourcefulness.
“I love a ‘bits and bobs’ smoothie,” one user said.
Violet is said to be approaching her third birthday so stay-tuned for what she thinks is ‘cake’.
And can I please recommend the magic of a smash cake.
Feature image via Instagram: @rachael_finch