news

Queensland police officer 'shot dead by gunman'.

A gunman is being hunted west of Brisbane after a police officer was reportedly shot dead.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson was unable to confirm reports the officer had been shot dead in the Lockyer Valley, with a statement saying they had been injured.

Police declared an emergency situation near the Lockyer State Forrest at Seventeen Mile shortly before 4pm on Monday.

They locked down a large area, with an exclusion zone in place for Fords Road, Forestry Road West, Sandy Creek Road, Gerard Lane, Seventeen Mile Road, Wallers Road and Forest Road.

“Initial information suggests shots were fired at police in Seventeen Mile and a police vehicle has been involved in a traffic incident,” a police statement said.

Unconfirmed reports suggested the shooting occurred during a police pursuit.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics were responding to the incident at Seventeen Mile, east of Toowoomba, which occurred at 2.20pm.

Police advised members of the public and media to avoid the exclusion zone.

