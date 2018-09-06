We have photo evidence that the Queen does sometimes wear pants.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

She’ll happily wear neon green from head to toe but pants are not a regular part of Queen Elizabeth‘s wardrobe.

The Queen believes that royal women should predominately wear dresses and skirts, which is why she’s not a fan of Meghan Markle’s go-to pantsuit.

But…

While she is known for her bright colours, tailored coats and matching hats, she has in fact been photographed breaking her own ‘no pants’ rule.

You see, the Queen has in fact worn pants for official royal duty before… once. And it was way back in 1970 during a tour of Canada.

A tailor crafted her matte-silk trouser suit in an effort to ‘update her look’, but since she’s never again worn them for public duty, we can assume she definitely wasn’t a fan and probably thought ‘eff it, I’m the Queen, I don’t need no pants’ (or something a little more demure).

I know what you're thinking... pants are great. Leggings belong to the pant family. And uh, if not trackies, what the heck does the Queen wear when she's in the middle of a Netflix binge, eating greasy Uber Eats pizza on the couch?

Unfortunately we're still not sure on that one, but don't be too disappointed: Queen Elizabeth has been photographed in pants a handful of other times when she was just out livin' her life, or riding a horse because no, not even Her Majesty can get on a horse gracefully in a skirt.

Here is photo evidence that pants ARE a thing that the Queen sometimes enjoys:

Embrace the pants, Elizabeth, you know you want to.