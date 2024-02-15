News
A 41-year-old woman was killed with a farm tractor. Her husband has been charged with murder.

A man has been charged with murder after allegedly killing his wife at a rural property south of Brisbane this week.

The 41-year-old woman, who is yet to be identified, died after allegedly being run over by a tractor at a sugar cane farm in Woodhill, Logan.

Emergency services were called to a property on Undullah Road at Woodhill at about 9:30am.

According to the ABC, the Queensland Ambulance Service said a woman had been found with "significant injuries" after a "farm machinery incident".

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband has been charged with one count of murder and interfering with a corpse following the incident on Thursday.

The 44-year-old man was refused police bail and is to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Friday.

- with AAP.

Feature image: ABC.

