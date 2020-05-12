Australia needed a strong leader during the pandemic. Instead, we got 9 of them.

When something bad happens to our country, all eyes turn to the Prime Minister.

But COVID-19 has reminded us of the importance of having a leader a bit closer to home, one that is looking after just the four borders of our state or territory, not 25 million of us.

With a landmass of 7,617,930 square kilometres, a leader at the top of Australia can’t possibly, intricately know the needs and wants of the people living at the bottom.

With different climates, socio-economic breakdowns, limitations and cultures, this crisis has given us access to Daniel Andrews, Gladys Berejiklian, Annastacia Palaszczuk, Andrew Barr, Steven Marshall, Peter Gutwein, Michael Gunner and Mark McGowan in ways many of us have never appreciated before.

The decisions these leaders have been making in recent weeks have been fraught with danger and sacrifice.

We might not always agree with them. But during last night’s episode of ABC’s Q&A, with just three of the country’s premiers, we got a glimpse into just how hard they’ve been working.

Every single day, they front a press conference to update their people on cases, deaths, outbreaks and restrictions. They’re often doing late night TV or radio interviews, before appearing on our screens for the likes of Today or Sunrise while most of us are still in our pyjamas.

Perplexed we look on and think, did you even get to bed last night?

The answer is largely, no.