Police hunt man they say left his girlfriend to die at a car crash in Sydney.

Police are on the hunt for a man they say left his mother-of-two girlfriend to die following a fatal car crash in Sydney on Sunday.

39-year-old Hussain Wraydeh and 38-year-old Georgina Abdallah were driving together in Punchbowl when their Mitsubishi EVO collided with a Honda CRV, police said.

Emergency services at the scene on Sunday. Source: Channel 9 News.

The car was fitted with stolen number plates, and within moments of the crash occurring, CCTV footage shows a man believed to be Wraydeh fleeing the scene, leaving Abdallah to die.

Abdallah's cousin, Michael Gik, told Fairfax Media that Georgina "used to make everyone happy."

The moment of collision caught on CCTV. Source: Channel 9 News.

The crash occurred just before 11am on Sunday on Warwick Street, with emergency services arriving on the scene shortly after.

Abdallah was rushed to Bankstown Hospital, where she was pronounced dead overnight.

The 45-year-old female driver of the Honda CRV was also taken to Bankstown Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Abdallah and Wraydeh's car following the crash. Source: Channel 9 News.

Speaking about his cousin lovingly, Gik continued, "Where I am today is because of her. She always used to be the funny one in the family, she would always put people before herself.

"She has two beautiful kids and they lost the best mum."

Hussain Wraydeh. Source: NSW Police.

Releasing an image of Wraydeh on Monday, NSW police are now appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch with investigators.

Police believe Wraydeh may be driving a blue Mazda 6.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Feature image via Facebook.