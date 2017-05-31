News
travel

Priyanka Chopra's 'disrespectful' travel selfie has infuriated her fans.

Often it’s best to give tourists the benefit of the doubt when it comes to failing to observe local etiquette.

However, social media users weren’t prepared to extend this to Baywatch actress Priyanka Chopra, who made a very public error of judgement while in Berlin this week.

Anyone who’s been to the Holocaust Memorial knows it’s a very sombre place and, as Chopra failed to realise, it’s not exactly the place to take selfies.

The former Miss World posted two captioned photos of herself at the memorial to her Instagram story, prompting anger from followers.

"Holocaust Memorial #Berlin", she wrote on one image, and "@siddharthchopra89 and I being tourists. There is such an eerie silence here", next to the other.

For those who don't know why taking selfies at the memorial is frowned upon, Twitter user Rhema Muki Baxter puts it best:

Yep. You wouldn't take a selfie in front of dead body at a funeral, would you?

Others were less blunt, but no less critical in their response to Chopra.

Tha actress is not the first person to make the blunder and we're sure she won't be the last.

Tags: facebook-rogue , priyanka-chopra , selfie , travel

