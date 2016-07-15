News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

beauty

"Princesses have hair": How a teenager's viral hashtag is shaking up beauty standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

For centuries – since the days of ancient Egypt, in fact – women have been going to immense lengths to remove their body hair.

Plucking, shaving, buffing, stripping and even burning away that supposedly ‘unsightly’, ‘masculine’ thicket of fuzz.

But now, women are being encouraged to embrace their body hair in a thoroughly 21st century way: a viral hashtag.

It’s #LesPrincessesOntDesPoils, which translates to ‘princesses have hair’, and it’s among the top trending topics on Twitter in France with tens of thousands of mentions.

It all started with a 16-year-old French blogger named Adele Labo, who “suffered enormously” after being mocked by her classmates for refusing to shave.

“I think society stigmatises women, there is massive social pressure over body hair,” she said, according to The Guardian.

Sick of being shamed and determined to shatter the stigma, the teen shared several pictures, cartoons and videos of her body hair on her website and social media, while encouraging other women to do the same.

And so they did…

Neither Labo nor the campaign she has inspired are saying all women ought to ditch razors or wax strips, just that we deserve the right to make decisions about our own bodies, regardless of what society deems ‘normal’ or ‘beautiful’.

To shave or not to shave? That’s entirely up to you.

Tags: beauty , body-image , social-media

Related Stories

Recommended