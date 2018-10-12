The royal family made a very awkward Twitter blunder ahead of Princess Eugenie's wedding.

To keep up to date with all things royal, make sure you head to our Royals Hub. It’s a blast.

The royal family had to delete a tweet on its official Twitter account after getting a pretty important detail about today’s royal wedding wrong.

They, uh, totally bungled the name of Princess Eugenie’s soon-to-be husband Jack Brooksbank.

“Princess Eugenie and Mr. Jacksbrook have invited people from the charities they support into the grounds of Windsor Castle tomorrow – to help celebrate their wedding day,” the tweet stated.

"Mr Jacksbrook..."

That's awkward.

The tweet stayed up for about 40 minutes before it was deleted and replaced by another which correctly named him as "Mr. Jack Brooksbank".

Uh, Twitter, please give us an edit option for tweets. Even the royal family needs it.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will be married in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Friday.

More than 800 guests will gather in the 15th-century Gothic chapel, five months after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle staged their star-studded nuptials in the same venue.

Australians can watch the entire ceremony live from 7pm on Channel Seven at 7TWO on Friday 12 October... Hopefully the celebrant gets their names right.