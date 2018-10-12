"It was love at first sight." Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank share how they first met.

For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

On Friday, Princess Eugenie will wed Jack Brooksbank in the second royal wedding for 2018.

The couple began dating around seven years ago after they met while skiing in the Swiss resort of Verbier.

In an exclusive video posted on the Royal Family’s Twitter account, the couple described how they first met.

“It was love at first sight,” said Eugenie.

“We were skiing at our friend’s place in Switzerland and I saw you first and we started staring at each other,” explained Jack.

How Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank met…

“And I thought ‘What a silly hat’,” added Eugenie. “And then I thought ‘Who’s that?’ and you came over and shook my hand and I was all butterflies and nervous.”

“I think I rang my mum that night and said ‘I’ve just met this guy Jack’, and that was how it started.

“I remember thinking I really, really like this guy and I hope he likes me too. Then you gave me this huge like windscreen wiper wave and I thought ‘Right, he likes me too’.”

When asked how they would describe each other in just three words, Jack said Eugenie is a “bright shining light”.

Eugenie, erm, couldn’t stick to just three words.

The Princess described her soon-to-be husband as the kind of person who “makes everyone feel so special” and someone who is so “humble and generous”.

Princess Eugenie of York is the sixth grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

She is eighth in line for the British crown, and is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew, The Duke of York (the Queen’s third child and second son) and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Jack is the former manager of a London nightclub called Mahiki – an exclusive spot frequented by the rich and famous, including Princes William and Harry, The Telegraph reports.

