1. Princess Diana remembered on 20 year anniversary of her death.

Fans of Princess Diana began gathering at dawn at the gates of Kensington Palace to celebrate the life of a woman who transformed Britain and its royal family when she died 20 years ago in a Paris car crash.

One of the most famous women in the world, Diana was killed aged 36 on August 31, 1997, when her limousine crashed in a tunnel as it sped away from paparazzi giving chase on motorbikes.

Her death prompted the biggest outpouring of grief seen in Britain in recent times and hurt the monarchy, which was accused of reacting coldly.

“She brought a breath of fresh air to the royal family,” Caryll Foster, 57, who got to the palace for 3.00 am to mark the time when the news of Diana’s death broke, told AAP.

“She was warm-hearted and kind. She was very special and we want to keep her memory alive.”

2. Beauty salon owner fighting for life after botched procedure in Sydney.

A woman who allegedly administered drugs to a woman at a Sydney beauty clinic despite not being a licensed medical practitioner has got health professionals "worried."

Jie Shao, 33, has been charged with causing reckless grievous bodily harm and using poison to endanger the life of Jean Huang who suffered cardiac arrest during a "medical procedure" at the Chippendale shop on Wednesday.

Ms Huang, believed to be the owner of the clinic, was rushed to hospital and is still fighting for her life, AAP reports.

During Shao's unsuccessful bid for bail at Central Local court on Thursday the court heard she has made a number of admissions in relation to administering local anaesthetic and breast fillers.

The Crown prosecutor said Shao is not a licensed medical practitioner in Australia. It's understood she had been in Australia for less than a week.

Only practitioners registered with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency can inject a local anaesthetic into the skin, said Professor David A Scott, president of the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetics.

Referring to reports Ms Huange was given 1.5 grams of tramadol (a pain killing drug) intravenously, Professor Scott told AAP it was "a massive excess of dose" and "unsafe". A normal dose would be less than one tenth of that, he said.

Dr Gazi Hussain, vice president of the Australian Society of Plastic Surgeons told AAP when it comes to cosmetic injectables there's a "worrying" blurred line between medical procedure and beauty therapy.

3. Fashionistas rejoice: Melbourne Fashion Week starts today.

Melbourne is back in vogue with the city's annual fashion week promising exciting ensembles and deals for savvy shoppers.

Opening on Friday, Melbourne Fashion Week will run across seven days and nights with more than 150 events, some of them free.

A diverse range of models and influencers have been named as the faces of Melbourne Fashion Week, including Australian supermodel Ajak Deng.

International and national brands, independent labels and up-and-coming designers will be on show including Scanlan Theodore and new Melbourne labels Louis Hazel, Kalaurie and Dress Up.

Last year 60,000 people attended the fashion event and some $8 million was injected into the city's economy.

4. Melbourne anti-vax doctor to stop practising, while another is banned from entering the country.

A Melbourne doctor who bragged about getting children out of compulsory vaccinations has agreed to stop practising as a doctor.

Dr John Piesse on Thursday entered into the legally binding undertaking with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency, which may still suspend his registration.

He was filmed speaking at a Melbourne anti-vaccination rally about how he helped parents get out of vaccinating their children and has been under investigation by AHPRA since August last year over the concerns.

Dr Piesse's agreement to stop practising comes at the same time the self-prescribed "world's number one anti-vaxxer" has been denied entry to Australia.

The Turnbull Government has been under pressure to block Kent Heckenlively from visiting Australia for a planned lecture tour in December.

"We're not going to issue a visa for this particular individual," Immigration Minister Peter Dutton told Sydney's 2GB radio on Thursday, AAP reports. "It's clear to me that it's not in our national interest that he should come here."

5. Malcolm Turnbull defends Melania Trump against "unfair" criticism over footwear choice.

She was snapped boarding Air Force One to tour flood-ravaged Texas wearing snakeskin stilettos, but Malcolm Turnbull has come to the defence of Melania Trump.

The Australian Prime Minister quipped that blokes get off pretty easily when it comes to choosing what to wear to disaster regions.

"I think people are so hard, tough on women and what they wear whether they're in the media or politics or public life," he told WSFM radio on Thursday.

"Have you ever heard anyone complain about what a male politician wears or indeed a male media personality. It is very unfair."

Mrs Trump wore the black high heels onto the plane in the rain but changed into white sneakers before landing in Houston.

6. Researchers examine if sitting too long while pregnant increases risk of gestational diabetes.

Australian researchers are examining whether interrupting prolonged sitting during pregnancy can improve blood sugar levels in mothers at risk of gestational diabetes.

Research fellow Robyn Larsen at the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute says recent evidence suggests regular, brief (two to three minute) bouts of gentle walking can lower post meal blood sugar levels by 24 to 35 per cent when compared to prolonged sitting.

"We know that pregnant women generally reduce their levels of activity during pregnancy and this isn't helped by the fact that sitting for prolonged periods has been linked to the development of gestational diabetes," Ms Larsen told AAP.

The prevalence of gestational diabetes is increasing in Australia. Recent estimates suggest the condition occurs in 16-20 per cent of pregnancies in Australia. It can lead to pregnancy complications, but of more concern is gestational diabetes being linked to long-term health risks for the mother.

Trending now on Mamamia: Four ways to transform your champagne into a truly sparkling wine.